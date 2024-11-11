4B movement: Women swear off men following Trump's election win

Democratic women have declared a movement of celibacy following Republican Donald Trump’s election win, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

In videos posted to social media, women are pledging to join the “4B movement”, which includes committing to the four “no's”: No dating, no sex, no having kids, and no marriage with men over the next four years of Trump’s second presidency.

The 4B movement originally began in South Korea, around the same time as the #MeToo trend, where women came forward on social media about their experiences dealing with sexual harassment and rape, publicly naming their male attackers.

According to CNN, the resurgence of this movement in America stems from the feeling of outrage from women after a majority of men voted for a candidate who is known for his sexualized comments against women and who was found liable for sexual abuse.

Additionally, it was Donald Trump’s appointment of three conservative Supreme Court justices that led to the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, which had recognized women's constitutional right to abortion. Abortion rights supporters protest after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in Washington, US, June 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

In one video, a woman stated, “I personally think if all these men are voting to take our rights away, they don’t deserve to touch a woman for the next four years. So, I hope you thought that through, you guys.”

During his campaign in March, Trump said he was leaning toward a 15-week national ban on abortion but supports exceptions for rape, incest, and saving the life of the mother because "you have to win elections."

Melania Trump supports abortion rights

Despite her husband’s abortion stance, Melania Trump expressed her support for women’s rights in a post to X/Twitter shared before the election in October.

"Individual freedom is a fundamental principle that I safeguard," she said in the video to promote her memoir.

"Without a doubt, there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth: individual freedom. What does 'my body, my choice' really mean?"