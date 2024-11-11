Families of hostages speak to thousands in DC 'Stand Together' rally

Relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza spoke to thousands of American Jews gathered in solidarity at a “Stand Together” rally at Nationals Park in Washington D.C., the Hostages Forum headquarters on Sunday.

Yarden Gonen, the sister of hostage Romi Gonen, said the solution is a united front from the free world against terrorism.

“We must stand together, across borders, to release all the hostages. For human rights, for freedom, and for justice,” she said.

“This is a fight not just for Israel but for every person who believes in peace and dignity. We need to work together. Just Imagine the feeling of you seeing Romi in the future. I want you all to be able to say to her, 'I've helped bring you back home.' We need to bring them home now."

Bring back all hostages

The family of American-Israeli hostage Omer Neutra said a deal was the only way to bring back all the 101 hostages, alive and dead. At Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on Oct. 29, the family marked his second birthday in captivity, which was on Oct.14. “Stand Together” rally at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. (credit: Hostages Families Forum)

“The conditions right now are ripe for a deal,” they said. “President [elect] Trump has called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to wrap up the conflict before his inauguration in January. Prime Minister Netanyahu had said that Sinwar was an obstacle to a deal, but he has now been eliminated. President Biden continues to advocate for a deal. The international community must pressure Hamas to come to the table. The time is now."

Daniel Lifshitz, the grandson of hostage Oded Lifshitz, said a negotiated deal is the only way individuals, families, and the nation can begin to heal. Lifshitz was taken captive with his wife, Yocheved, who was released in October 2023.

“Our nation is in deep pain,” he said, adding that Israeli leaders need to have the courage to end the suffering. “Soldiers are dying in war, and our families cannot begin to heal until our loved ones return.”

“My grandfather is a peace activist who believes in people and the power to create change,” Lifshitz concluded. “He never gave up on peace or on ways to bridge the divides between us. For him, for [Yehud] Arbel, and for all those affected by October 7 and beyond, we must do everything we can to bring them home now. Their lives are in our hands."

The rally—a response to the October 7 attacks and a subsequent surge in antisemitism—was organized by the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish American Organizations. Outside the venue was a large banner displayed by activists from the US Hostages and Missing Families Forum for attendees to write messages for hostages.