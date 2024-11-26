Jewish community chase out pro-Palestinian protest outside Melbourne synagogue

Members of Melbourne’s Jewish community showed up in mass to a pro-Palestinian protest planned outside a synagogue in Caulfield, according to Australian media reports on Monday.

Victoria Police arrested two individuals, and no charges have been laid, according to the Herald Sun.

The Jewish community yelled at the protesters, "Go home," Sky News Australia reported. The community was also filmed singing the Israeli national anthem and waving Israeli flags.

The residents of Caulfield give the antisemites a send-off pic.twitter.com/cZHZ0gVhdo — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) November 25, 2024

Police came to disperse the approximately 20 pro-Palestinian protesters, but the protesters hit a standstill. The Australian Jewish News (AJN) reported that nearly 200 Jewish community members had turned up to demonstrate against the protest. Protesters take part in a rally against the Land Forces International Land Defence Exposition at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in Melbourne, Australia, September 11, 2024. (credit: AAP/Joel Carrett via REUTERS)

Despite the standstill between Jewish and pro-Palestinian groups, Sky News reporter Georgie Dickerson described the atmosphere as "peaceful" with singing and "Jewish flags."

The residents of Caulfield sing HaTikva as the antisemites are removed from near Caulfield Synagogue. pic.twitter.com/QlyobzbYPg — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) November 25, 2024

Why were protesters demonstrating outside a synagogue?

Pro-Palestinian protesters had reportedly been summoned to demonstrate outside the synagogue by a social media post made by the organization Free Palestine Coalition Naarm, according to the Herald Sun. Although, AJN reported the group cancelled the protest on Monday afternoon following criticism and alleged incitement.

"We need to let them know their genocidal planning is not welcome on sacred Boonwurrung land. We will peacefully demonstrate across the road," the pro-Palestinian organization wrote online. "This is a protest called by Jewish anti-Zionists, many of whom grew up going to synagogues – and do not acquiesce to our (religion) being weaponized as a tool of imperialist genocide.

"We stand for the liberation of Palestine and justice for Palestinian people, and refuse to allow Zionist Jews to hide behind religion to avoid culpability." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

In their cancellation post, the group published that "Zionists are threatening to surveil, call the police on, and 'defend' themselves against a peaceful protest called to protest genocidaires presenting a talk in a synagogue.

Despite that this was called as a peaceful demonstration, Zionists are showing that they will use intimidation tactics to silence us."

"Comments on Zionist pages online now include threats of serious bodily harm against people wanting to show up and demonstrate peacefully. As such, this peaceful protest scheduled for 7:30 pm tonight is canceled," a second post read.

The protest was in response to a talk being held, entitled ‘Israel’s challenges and opportunities in a new Middle East’, hosted by Australia Israel, Jewish Affairs Council and the Caulfield Hebrew Congregation and United Israel Appeal Victoria.

Speaking at the talk was former chief of the Israeli air force Eitan Ben Eliyahu and Israel’s former interior and justice minister Ayelet Shaked.

Last year, pro-Palestinian protests raged outside the synagogue, and rocks were allegedly thrown at the building, the Herald Sun reported.