Quebec colleges surprised by gov't investigation on campus Middle East climate 

Two Canadian Colleges expressed surprise about the Tuesday announcement by Quebec Higher Education Minister Pascale Dery that the province would investigate their measures to address the campus concerns of students relating to the Middle East conflict.

Dery said on social media that the ministry had received several reports of students feeling "uneasy and even insecure" at Dawson College and Vanier College.

"We know that the conflict in the Middle East generates its share of emotions, but institutions have an obligation to take all necessary measures to ensure a healthy and safe environment for all students," Dery said on X.

"I have officially mandated the Ministry to investigate the governance mechanisms in place at Dawson and Vanier CEGEPs (General and Professional Colleges) to see if they have taken all the measures at their disposal to guarantee the physical and psychological safety of students."

Vanier said in a Wednesday statement that it was "surprised by this announcement" of investigation into the campus climate, because they had not received any complaints internally that they believe would warrant such an action. Despite the sense of surprise, Vanier said that the college would be collaborating fully with the ministry and expected findings to be made public to ensure that any required measures may be taken.

"The conflict in the Middle East has had numerous repercussions around the world and particularly on campuses, and Vanier College has taken this matter very seriously," said the academic institution. "Fostering a respectful and welcoming environment is at the heart of the Vanier culture. A number of proactive initiatives have been deployed, and the College has swiftly addressed breaches to the Code of Conduct or policies."

Dawson said in a Tuesday statement that it had not yet received any information about a government investigation beyond what was announced in the media. The college said it would also collaborate with an investigation but was confident that it had appropriately through "these challenging times."

"The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has stirred emotions around the world, including at Dawson College. The College’s priority is to fulfill its mission of education and to provide an atmosphere that is conducive to learning and working where all members of the Dawson community feel safe," said the college. "As a place of higher learning, Dawson College must balance upholding the right to freedom of expression while ensuring that laws and policies are respected."

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and Federation Combined Jewish Appeal praised Dery in a joint statement on Tuesday, as strong action was needed to protect both Jewish and non-Jewish students from "extremists seeking to impose their hateful ideologies through intimidation, harassment, and violence."

"The vitriolic attacks on our shared values taking place in our educational institutions must end now," said CIJA and Federation CJA. "We welcome this important step in the right direction in the fight to defend our society and reiterate our ongoing commitment to support students during this challenging time.

B'nai Brith Canada also issued support for the initiative, which it argued was necessary in the face of tensions rising from global conflicts.

"We urge educational institutions across the country to adopt similar measures, reaffirming the importance of safety and mutual respect in all places of learning," B'nai Brith said on social media.