Columbia University's SJP prints its first newspaper 'Columbia Intifada'

Columbia University's Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) organization issued its first print paper known as "The Columbia Intifada," according to a post this week by Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD).

The CUAD also said that they're distributing 1,000 copies of the first paper.

US Republican Congressman Mike Lawler (NY-17) described the introduction of the paper as "outrageous," stating that the university should "lose federal funding and have their tax-exempt status revoked" if Jewish students are not protected on campus.

He further said that any university student in the country on a visa who is "engaging in an 'intifada'" against American Jewish students should be deported.

This is outrageous.If @Columbia cannot protect Jewish students on their campus, they should lose federal funding and have their tax-exempt status revoked.And for those students here on a visa engaged in an “intifada” against American students of the Jewish faith? Deport them. https://t.co/6NtCPc4mDe — Congressman Mike Lawler (@RepMikeLawler) December 6, 2024

Contents of the paper

"The Columbia Intifada" contains extreme anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian content. Notable headlines seen on the front cover include "Palestinian Prisoners," "The Myth of the Two-State Solution," and "Zionist Peace Means Palestinian Blood."

CUAD reportedly had a read-in of the paper at Butler Library on the university campus.