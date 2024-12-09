BYU’s Jake Retzlaff signs historic NIL deal with Manischewitz

BYU's starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff was officially sponsored by Manischewitz last week, the Jewish brand announced in a press release.

Manischewitz announced its Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) sponsorship deal with Retzlaff, calling the move a "landmark moment celebrating Jake’s unique role as a cultural ambassador and athlete at one of the most religiously distinctive universities in the country."

Retzlaff, affectionately dubbed the "BYJew," is the first Jewish starting quarterback of Brigham Young University. He is one of three Jewish athletes at the predominately Mormon college, which boasts a 10/2 win-lose record during this 2024 season.

“Manischewitz has always been part of my life," Retzlaff said in the press statement. "I grew up with matzo with peanut butter as my favorite snack, and every Passover, my family and I made matzo pizza together. At Hanukkah time, our tradition was making potato latkes. Now, at BYU, I’m able to share these traditions with my teammates. This partnership is about more than football – it’s about creating connections and celebrating Jewish pride in ways I never expected.”

Retzlaff will be producing social media content with Manischewitz, sharing bits of his Jewish heritage, the brand announced. Manischewitz will also be producing matzo boxes with Retzlaff's image. Retzlaff's box of matzo. (credit: Courtesy)

Jewish cultural ambassador

The classically Jewish brand emphasized that this rebrand is more than a new look but a " renewal of Manischewitz’s commitment to quality, tradition, and inclusivity."

Manischewitz highlighted how Retzlaff’s presence on BYU’s campus has impacted the Utah Jewish community and has inspired Jewish athletes everywhere. Retzlaff led Provo's first public Hanukkah menorah lighting and has wrapped tefillin on campus. The deal's creator, New York-based writer and comedian Eitan Levine, reflected on Retzlaff's impact.

"Jake Retzlaff is a story we rarely see—a Jewish athlete thriving in one of the least likely environments for our community. His success is a reminder of the power of representation and pride," Levine said. "Partnering with Manischewitz was a perfect fit, and it's been amazing to see how his story has resonated nationally. This isn't just a sponsorship; it's a moment of cultural celebration."

“We are so proud to welcome Jake officially into the Manischewitz family this holiday season,” says Shani Seidman, CMO of Kayco, the parent company of Manischewitz. “He is such an inspiration, and we are honored to support his exciting football career and dream. This partnership represents everything the brand aspires to be—celebrating our heritage and bringing awareness to Jewish food and excellence.”