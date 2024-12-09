Amid daily bombings, Ukrainian Jews prepare for a third Hanukkah in the shadow of war

For the third year in a row, Ukrainian Jews are preparing to celebrate Hanukkah under the shadow of war with Russia. Thousands of menorahs and humanitarian aid packages are being distributed to Jewish families throughout the country. Meanwhile, giant menorahs are set to light up city centers, often shrouded in darkness due to the ongoing conflict. Yet, for many, this year’s celebrations will take place close to bomb shelters.

Amid freezing temperatures, Chabad’s JRNU (Jewish Relief Network Ukraine) network in Ukraine is packing thousands of festive Hanukkah kits to uplift Jewish communities across the war-torn nation. This large-scale initiative coincides with preparations for the Yud-Tet Kislev celebrations, a cornerstone of the Chabad calendar.

To address the dire economic conditions facing Ukrainian Jews, the aid packages include essential staples such as flour, oil, long-life milk, pasta, rice, pastries, juices, and sweets. Many of these items are produced locally under the supervision of the Ukraine Kashrut Committee, led by Rabbi Pinchas Vishedsky. JEWISH REFUGEES from Ukraine celebrate the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday at a kosher shelter in Hungary. The holiday, says the writer, ensures that future generations will similarly be able to celebrate our traditions as Jews. (credit: Marton Monus/Reuters)

Menorah lightings: Public and private

Chabad emissaries have arranged public menorah lightings in major cities, with local authorities granting special permissions to ensure the events can proceed safely. These menorahs will light up streets darkened by the war, offering a powerful symbol of resilience.

However, in cities heavily impacted by bombings, the lighting has moved indoors. Rabbi Nachum Ehrentrau, the rabbi of the nuclear city of Zaporizhzhia, shared the grim reality: “We are at war, with daily bombings. Gathering people in the streets is a life-threatening risk and is strictly prohibited. Instead, we’ll host a large lighting ceremony in the synagogue each night, with approximately 450 participants. Our synagogue has a nearby shelter, so we can take cover immediately in case of an attack.”

Despite the immense challenges, Ukrainian Jews remain steadfast in their commitment to celebrating the Festival of Lights, bringing hope and resilience to their communities during these trying times.