Gallant's Washington synagogue visit canceled over security concerns

During his visit to Washington DC last week, former defense minister Yoav Gallant's event with a synagogue was cancelled over security concerns, according to the house of worship.

The Adas Israel Congregation said last Monday that "specific security concerns" arose in connection with a scheduled speaking engagement with the former minister.

"Although we do not share details of security concerns publicly, we take them extremely seriously," Adas Israel said on Facebook. "While we regret this cancellation, safety remains our highest priority."

The synagogue's statement came in response to "speculation" that the decision was made "based on the event’s subject matter."

"Adas Israel Congregation has more than 5,000 members and has always been committed to creating space for a wide range of opinions and speakers on issues critical to our community," the synagogue wrote. "Open dialogue is key to our commitment to Jewish values."

Israeli minister of Defense Yoav Gallant attends an assembly session in the plenum hall at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on July 10, 2024. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Former Israeli ambassador to the US Michael Oren and former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman issued harsh criticism against the congregation's leadership after reports surfaced of the event's cancellation.

"As a former congregant of Adas Israel in Washington, I was appalled by the synagogue’s purported decision to cancel an event with former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant," Oren said on social media. " The Adas leadership should be deeply ashamed of this ungrateful decision and reverse it immediately."

Friedman castigated Adas Israel on X as "Another liberal synagogue likely to fold within the next decade and enter the dustbin of history."

Washington Institute for Near East Policy executive director Robert Satloff defended the synagogue from what he described as comments informed by "false and malicious reporting." Satloff shared on social media that he had been involved in the event, and the synagogue leadership had indeed been compelled to cancel because of a security situation.

Satloff's institute hosted Gallant last Monday with guests that included the leadership of the Adas Israel synagogue.

"Honored to have addressed the leaders and congregants of Adas Israel and the trustees of the Washington Institute," Gallant said on social media on Tuesday. "The futures of our countries and communities are tied, and we stand together in addressing our shared challenges."

Gallant visit met with protests

Gallant's visit to the United State of America was met with protests by anti-Israel activists, who have called for the government to comply with an International Criminal Court warrant against him.

Within Our Lifetime protests at the Park Lane Hotel where Gallant was reportedly staying last Saturday, in a rally that included the raising of at least one Hamas flag.

Palestinian Youth Movement's DC, Maryland, Virginia chapter protested at the Willard Hotel, calling Gallant a war criminal who was evading arrest.

"Gallant! You are a war criminal!" screamed a protester as Gallant entered the hotel in a video published by PYM on Tuesday. "How dare you be in this country with an ICC arrest warrant out for you. You have the blood of thousands of Palestinians on your hands!"