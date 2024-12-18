'We recall the power of light within us': Bipartisan menorah lighting on Capitol Hill

US House and Senate leadership gathered Tuesday afternoon on Capitol Hill a pre-Hanukkah menorah lighting, a symbolic show of unity amid disagreements among the upper echelons of both chambers over the stalled Antiseministem Awareness Act.

The menorah used in Tuesday's ceremonial lighting belonged to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), a devout Christian, who said his first-ever menorah was given to him by Washington D.C.-based Chabad Rabbi Levi Shemtov and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

Johnson began the event by saying an Israeli artisan crafted the menorah from shrapnel of rockets shot down by the IDF.

"I'm very grateful for that symbolic gift, not only because it's my first menorah, but because when you look at it, you're reminded of the true meaning of Hanukkah," Johnson said. "That in the face of darkness, light bursts forth, and in the presence of fear, miracles emerge, and in moments of despair, hope springs eternal."

Johnson said the more time he's spent with American rabbis and Jews, the more hopeful he's become for the future.

Battle between light and dark

"This year was a very difficult year for Jewish Americans and on college campuses and of course, in the land of Israel itself," he said. Yet in the face of vitriol and war, the Jewish people have shown "unshakable strength and optimism and resilience."

It's been very inspiring, he added, and that's because "we believe the light of truth always overcomes the darkness of terror."

Johnson then referenced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he delivered a joint press conference in July on Capitol Hill prior to the prime minister's address before the joint session of Congress.

"As Prime Minister Netanyahu reminds us, often, the battle for Israel's existence is truly a battle between light and darkness. It's a battle between civilization versus barbarism, good versus evil," Johnson said. "So as we ceremonially light the first of these eight candles, we recall the power of light within each of us, and we hold on to faith that God has not forgotten his people."

Johnson then yielded the podium to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who in recent weeks he publicly slammed for not bringing forward the AAA as a standalone bill before the end of the year.

"I am proud to stand before you in this great temple of democracy to share in the light of Hanukkah," Schumer said. "As we all know, the story of Hanukkah is, among many things, a story of perseverance in the face of unspeakable hatred. It's a story about how the Jewish people of a different age forced from their land, forbidden to practice their religion, their temple destroyed and desecrated, gathered to pray in secret, banded together in the hills and fields and fought off their attackers."

Once victorious, he continued, the Jews set about the hard, slow and painful work of dedicating the temple and relighting the eternal flame of hope.

Today, he said, 1000's of years later, the responsibility to keep that flame of hope burning bright "falls on every single one of us."

"The world is swirling with strong winds threatening to extinguish that flame, evil forces of anti semitism, hatred, bigotry, we cannot let these pernicious forces win to win to the day," Schumer said. "We must work together across the aisle to keep them from succeeding in America, in the darkness of our world, 436 days after the horrific attacks in Israel on October 7, with it over 100 hostages still held captive by the evil and terrorist group Hamas, and amid a rise in antisemitic attacks at home and abroad, we need to keep the flame of hope burning brighter, greater more than ever this Hanukkah."

Jeffries also spoke of the story of Hanukkah as one of resilience in the face of adversity and "hope in the face of oppression."

"It tells the perpetual story of the Jewish people, one of 1,000's of years of uncertainty, pain, persecution, but most importantly, and ultimately, of triumph," Jeffries said. "Hanukkah teaches us that even a small amount of light can drown out a whole lot of darkness."

Our Jewish brothers and sisters understandably feel a deep sense of anxiety about the future, he said, "but we are with you."

"We will do everything that we can to crush antisemitism and bury it into the ground, never to rise again," he said. " We will continue to reiterate with moral clarity that antisemitism in any way, shape or form, is unacceptable, unconscionable and un-American, and that our country must always be a safe place for the Jewish community."

Rabbi Shemtov concluded the ceremony by highlighting the significance of the bipartisanship on display for the candle lighting.

The decision to hold the Hanukkah event "creates an island of togetherness in what can be a sometimes very fractured space," he said.

"Hundreds of millions of my fellow citizens across the country that watch these two leaders of the House, even as they disagree, have a personal respect for each other," Shemtov said, "Which is huge, and which spreads across our country a warmth that melts a lot of cold."