Tottenham fans release yellow balloons for last British-Israeli hostage

Tottenham Hotspur fans released yellow balloons during last night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final in support of Emily Damari, a fan of the team and the last remaining British-Israeli hostage held by Hamas.

Mandy Damari, Emily’s mother, posted a video on X/Twitter thanking fans for waving balloons and chanting her daughter’s name.

“She's one of our own, bring her home,” Damari wrote.

Earlier this month, Damari gave her first public interview, telling the BBC she feared her daughter may be dead.

“She's suffering from gunshot wounds to her hand and her leg... I worry every day, I worry every second because in the next second, she could be murdered, just because she's there,” she said.

440 days Thank you @SpursOfficial fans for releasing hundreds of yellow balloons tonight for Emily, and for singing her song.She's one of our own, bring her home pic.twitter.com/kH5ZcnDFQy — Mandy Damari (@DamariMandy) December 19, 2024

Damari then called on the British government to do more to ensure humanitarian supplies go to her daughter and the remaining hostages while negotiations continue for their release.

Damari described her daughter as “a Spurs football fan who loves coming to the UK to visit family, go shopping and visit pubs.”

She’s one of our own

Spurs fans have held several rallies in Emily’s honor, most recently on November 3 before a game against Aston Villa, organized by Stop the Hate UK.

They distributed leaflets with her photo wearing a Tottenham scarf and chanted, “She’s one of our own.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“When we say ‘She’s one of our own,’ we’re referring to the fact that she’s not only a Spurs fan, she’s a fellow Briton,” organizer Itai Galmudy said during the rally.

“She likes dry humor, she likes a cup of tea with milk, she likes downing pints in the pub, and she happens to like Spurs as well.”

Emily Damari, 28, was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza during the October 7 massacre. According to friend and neighbor Bar Kislev, she was abducted in her car along with twins Gali and Ziv Berman.

Damari was last seen by released hostage Dafna Elyakim in November of 2023 and is believed to still be alive.