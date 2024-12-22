Hasidic singer’s London concert finds new venue after security concern cancellation

An American Hasidic singer's London concert will proceed at a new venue after the previous theatre cancelled his event due to threats and security concerns, according to the theatre, artist, and organizer.

Benny Friedman announced that The Lighthouse Camberwell Theatre would host his January 6 concert after the Clapham Grand had canceled.

The Clapham Grand told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday that while it had been "delighted" to host Friedman and worked with the promoters to facilitate ticket sales on a short timeframe, the theatre's security contractor and licensing team advised that the event could put them in contravention of licensing conditions because the concert "had a high possibility of attracting issues outside of the venue from non-ticket holders."

Activists had been targeting the Grand with negative messages and reviews, Friedman said Wednesday on X.

"Due to security concerns surrounding antisemitic protests, our original venue was forced to cancel," said Friedman. The Lighthouse theatre (credit: N CHADWICK/GEOGRAPH.ORG)

The Grand initially received criticism for supposed antisemitism guiding its decision, with the Campaign Against Antisemitism on Tuesday demanding an explanation for the cancellation.

A striking rise in antisemitism

"Antisemitism has quadrupled in Britain, and canceling events featuring proudly Jewish performers doesn't help," CAA said on X. "With rumors swirling about why you have canceled this show with practically no notice, the Jewish community is entitled to know the real reasoning behind your decision."

Friedman's Tuesday Instagram post announcing the temporary concert cancellation explained that the theater had rescinded "their agreement due to Benny's vocal support of Israel."

"This decision is a clear manifestation of the antisemitism that continues to plague our people," Said Friendman. "It's sad that in 2024, a Jewish artist expressing solidarity with the Jewish state and its people would face such discrimination and censorship."

Event organizer ACM Events clarified on Wednesday that the Grand did not cancel due to antisemitism but because of security issues. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"This decision was not made due to antisemitism, as has been mistakenly suggested. Instead, it was based on security concerns surrounding non-participants of the event, whose presence and behavior could not be effectively managed," said ACM. "While we acknowledge that antisemitism does exist and has led to challenges in securing venues, this particular theatre did not cancel the event for that reason. In fact, unlike other theatres that were unwilling to even consider hosting us, this venue initially welcomed the opportunity."

Friedman praised the Camberwell Theatre on Tuesday, saying that they had offered their venue after learning about the challenges the singer faced.

The singer said Wednesday that he was looking forward to the concert and even more determined to hold the event, which he said last Monday would "infuse the UK with a fresh batch of Jewish pride!"