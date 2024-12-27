Ambassador to Japan hosts candle-lighting ceremony

Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen hosted a ceremony on Thursday to light the second candle of Hanukkah.

Cohen hosted senior members of the Japanese Parliament, community leaders, prominent business figures, and cultural icons.

Israel and Japan have marked 72 years of diplomatic relations, with ties only deepening during the Israel-Hamas war as Japan has consistently expressed its commitment to fostering peace and stability in the region.

“This year, with 100 hostages still held in Gaza, we fervently pray for their swift release,” Cohen said.

“We are grateful to the Shalva organization for their unwavering efforts to advocate for the rights of people with disabilities, amplifying the voices of children with disabilities in Japan and sharing their painful experiences following the events of October 7." Israel's Ambassador to Japan hosts a candle lighting ceremony in honor of Hanukkah. (credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN JAPAN)

Last year, the embassy hosted hostage families

Last year, the embassy hosted three hostage families in Tokyo, including Noa Argamani’s father, Yaakov. In August, Noa herself visited the embassy.

This year’s event featured an art exhibition by the children of the Shalva Center – an organization that provides services and support for people with disabilities – many of whom have been displaced due to the war.

"The art of Shalva’s children is a vivid reminder that even in the darkest moments, beauty, creativity, and light can emerge," Ambassador Cohen said.