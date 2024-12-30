‘A moment I will never forget’: North American youth race for disability inclusion

More than 400 North American gap year and college students participated in ADI’s Third ‘Race for Inclusion’ in southern Israel last Tuesday, the organization announced on Sunday.

The 2.5 km (1.6 mile) course took place on a fully-accessible track around the 40-acre ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran Rehabilitation Village, and the students raised more than $23,000 to provide post-trauma treatments for vulnerable members of Israeli society and heal war-wounded soldiers and civilians in the Negev, the organization stated.

Elie Klein, ADI’s North American Director of Advancement, said the intersection of Route 241—outside the gates of their rehabilitation village—saw “sadistic violence, unfathomable inhumanity and abundant agony,” during the October 7 attacks.

“Some 445 days later, it’s thrilling to see hundreds of passionate young leaders putting their love, empathy, altruism and Jewish pride on full display, and reclaiming the Negev as a region of resilience and renewal,” Klein said.

“It’s one thing to talk about core Jewish values and promoting true inclusion, but it’s another to take action and live that elevated lifestyle,” Klein added. “This magical annual event allows us to demonstrate how promoting ability at every level makes us stronger as a society and helps us shine the light of humanity during our darkest times.” Disability inclusion in Israel by White Animation (credit: WHITE ANIMATION)

Inclusion and acceptance

At the finish line, ADI residents, special education students, and rehabilitation patients met the runners so all could complete the race side by side, ADI said, in “the spirit of inclusion, acceptance and hope.”

San Diego-native Aaron Drasnin, who finished in second place and is a JNF-USA Alternative Winter Break participant studying at Case Western Reserve University, said the event “helped him fall in love with the people and land of Israel.”

“Before coming on this mission, I felt a connection to the people of Israel—my fellow Jews—but never to the land of Israel,” Drasnin said. “This is my first time visiting southern Israel, and this very special experience brought everything into focus for me. The land of Israel is as beautiful as the diverse populations who live here, and I finally see the full picture.”

New Jersey-native Ilan Moskowitz, a student at Torah Tech who participated in the race, said he was inspired to run by his sister with disabilties.

“As the sibling of someone with multiple disabilities, it was very important to me to raise awareness for disability inclusion and make a real difference in the lives of the incredible members of the ADI family,” Moskowitz said. “I am so impressed with how ADI’s Race for Inclusion brought together people of all backgrounds, ages and abilities to champion the same crucial values. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“There are so many people who just don’t understand what disability inclusion is, why it’s so important, and how enjoyable it can be to empower others,” Moskowitz added. “As we sang and danced together following the race, it all became clear to everyone involved. It’s a moment I will never forget.”