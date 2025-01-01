Gal Gadot joins Noa Tishby for the last night of Hanukkah

Israeli actress Gal Gadot joined Israeli influencer and actress Noa Tishby on Wednesday to celebrate the eighth and last night of Hanukkah.

Tishby collaborated with various celebrities on the previous nights of Hanukkah, including Mayim Bialik, Mila Kunis, and Tiffany Haddish.

It’s the eighth and final night of Hanukkah, and I couldn’t have asked for a more special guest than @GalGadot to close out this celebration of light. ✨Gal reminds us, “A candle is a small thing. But one candle can light another. And I think that there is something very… pic.twitter.com/paKYU1x1fw — Noa Tishby (@noatishby) January 1, 2025

In a video posted to X/Twitter, Gadot, who is known for playing DC’s Wonder Woman and who will appear in the new live-action Disney version of Snow White, discussed her love of Hanukkah with Tishby.

“Anything that has delicious food and brings people together, I love,” Gadot said, regarding growing up in Israel and celebrating the holiday.

Gadot said that while her family doesn’t have any specific traditions surrounding the festival nowadays, she explained, “it’s important to us to make sure we mark every night, and we celebrate it every night.” Gal Gadot attends the Academy Museum Gala fundraiser at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 19, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)

'Preserving the traditions we already have'

“There’s nothing about new traditions,” Gadot continued, “but it’s just preserving the traditions we already have. I think there’s something beautiful about families getting together and lighting candles, bringing hope and light. It’s fun. It’s important.”

Gadot added that her favorite activity surrounding Hannukah is lighting the candles. “A candle is a small thing. But one candle can light another. And I think that there is something very symbolic about its meaning.”

To conclude, Gadot and Tishby lit two hanukkiahs, a small one that Gadot brought and a larger standing gold menorah.

“Can we bring more light into the world?” Tishby asked after both hanukkiahs were lit. “This is amazing.”