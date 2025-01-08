'Pulse of Israel': New resource center aims at providing insight into Israel via questions

The Pulse of Israel, an iCenter for educators geared at collecting resources to explain the historical occurrences and ongoing events in Israel via questions, was launched on Tuesday, the center announced.

The information provided is intended for high school students and up.

Among the subjects the center offers to educators are subjects such as the constitution of Israel, military service, and Israeli society.

The topic "a democracy without a constitution" asks questions such as what a constitution is and what purpose it serves.

An additional topic is "A people's army," which asks what the term "military service" evokes and inquires about the reasons someone would opt to serve in the military or decide not to do so. AN ISRAELI flag held aloft on Jerusalem Day. (credit: REUTERS)

"A shared society divided" is a further topic offered to educators. It asks questions such as "What comes to mind when you hear the word 'diversity'"? And "Do you think American society is diverse?"

Geared at building 'a better understanding of Israel'

“Just as relationships are built on questions - where are you from? What do you do for work? What excites you? - The Pulse of Israel uses questions to build a better understanding of and relationship with Israel, Israelis, and many of the issues on their minds," Education Content Coordinator of the iCenter, Max Pivo, noted of the initiative.

He further noted, “We wanted to combine historical context and contemporary multimedia sources to bring relevant topics in Israeli society to life,” adding, “Learners can dive into issues like government decisions, public sentiment and protest movements, diplomatic relations, and social and cultural evolutions in Israel.”