Jewish hockey player Ozzy Wiesblatt’s unlikely journey to the NHL

Today’s Jewish Sport Report comes to you from my hotel room in Anaheim, California, where my fiancée, our cat and I arrived late Wednesday night after evacuating our apartment in Los Angeles due to the catastrophic wildfires. At the moment, our neighborhood is safe.

To any fellow Angelenos, or those with friends and family in the area, here’s hoping everyone stays safe and that the devastation ends soon. While sports can feel trivial in times like these, I also hope it serves as a source of comfort and hope — which is also the focus of our lead story. Ozzy Wiesblatt skates during the pre-game warm-up prior to his first game in the NHL against the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 3, 2025 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. (credit: Rich Lam/Getty Images)

Ozzy Wiesblatt’s improbable road to the NHL

As many of you reading this likely know, hockey is not an easy — or cheap — sport for kids to play. But nothing got in Ozzy Wiesblatt’s way.

Wiesblatt, 22, was born to Kim White and Art Wiesblatt, both of whom are deaf. The Wiesblatts turned to sports to help the children, who themselves are not deaf, improve their communication skills. All four Wiesblatt boys — Ozzy, Ocean, Orca and Oasiz — played hockey as kids. (They have a sister, Oceania, as well.)

The family relocated to Calgary in 2013, and less than a year later, the parents split up, leaving White as a deaf single mother of five who struggled to make ends meet. She worked multiple jobs and relied on the local community to help support her kids and allow her four sons to pursue hockey.

Now, all four of them are playing hockey at an elite level, mostly in junior leagues in Canada.

On Jan. 3, Ozzy became the first in his family to reach the pinnacle of the sport, making his NHL debut with the Nashville Predators. The team posted a video of Wiesblatt introducing himself to fans in American Sign Language — which he calls his first language — and during warmups before the game, Wiesblatt skated over to his mom and gave her a puck.

Wiesblatt ultimately played two games with the Predators, getting on the ice for around 10 minutes in each, before being returned to the minors on Tuesday. Nonetheless, his story — and that of his mother Kim — have inspired fans across hockey.

Halftime report

SLAM DUNK. It’s been 25 years since Sports Illustrated dubbed Tamir Goodman the “Jewish Jordan,” but the former college basketball player is still using his platform to be a Jewish sports role model. Last week, Goodman visited the Shefa School, a Jewish day school in Manhattan for children with language-based learning disabilities, where he presented his new children’s book, which he wrote about his own challenges overcoming dyslexia.

ON THE RISE. Speaking of college basketball stars, Michigan’s Danny Wolf and Yeshiva University’s Zevi Samet have both gotten off to strong starts in the new season. Through his first 15 games, Wolf was averaging a double-double — 12.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. His dominance is even drawing praise from opposing coaches, with USC’s Eric Musselman saying after last Saturday’s game that it’s “flat-out apparent” that Wolf is destined for the NBA. Meanwhile in Division III, Samet picked up where he left off last season, earning Skyline Conference Player of the Week — his second such honor already this season — and an honorable mention from the Met Basketball Writers Association, which covers both DII and DIII.

HONORED. In recognition of the continued growth of the National Women’s Soccer League, Sports Illustrated named league commissioner Jessica Berman its 2024 Innovator of the Year. “The commissioner has steered the league to record growth with continued expansion, a landmark media deal and new highs in attendance and viewership,” SI wrote. “That has allowed for an enormous shift in some foundational ideals.” Here’s JTA’s profile of Berman from 2023.

STILL ON THE MARKET. It’s been a month since Max Fried signed a historic contract with the New York Yankees, and Joc Pederson is joining the Texas Rangers, but the rest of their fellow Jewish free agents remain without a team about a month before pitchers and catchers report. Star third baseman Alex Bregman, who is considered one of this offseason’s top prizes, is reportedly being pursued by the Detroit Tigers, the Boston Red Sox and others. Outfielders Harrison Bader and Kevin Pillar are still looking. And first baseman Rowdy Tellez opened up about his experience with free agency on the “Fair Territory” podcast this week.

Jews in sports to watch this weekend

(all times ET)

IN HOCKEY…

Quinn Hughes, Max Sasson and the Vancouver Canucks face the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at 7 p.m. Jason Zucker and the Buffalo Sabres host the Seattle Kraken Saturday at 4 p.m. Jordan Harris and the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the St. Louis Blues Saturday at 7 p.m. Jake Walman, Luke Kunin and the San Jose Sharks host the Minnesota Wild Saturday at 10 p.m. In the PWHL, Aerin Frankel and the Boston Fleet face the Ottawa Charge Saturday at 2 p.m., while Abbey Levy, Elle Hartje and the New York Sirens host Sam Cogan and the Toronto Sceptres Sunday at 12 p.m.

IN BASKETBALL…

Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers host the Miami Heat Saturday at 10 p.m. Domantas Sabonis, who is converting to Judaism, and the Sacramento Kings face the Boston Celtics tonight at 7:30 p.m. and the Chicago Bulls Sunday at 3:30 p.m. In the G League, Amari Bailey and the Iowa Wolves play the Rio Grande Valley Vipers Saturday at 8 p.m.

⚽ IN SOCCER…

Manor Solomon and his first-place Championship squad Leeds United host Harrogate Town Saturday at 12:45 p.m. in the third round of the FA Cup, a British soccer tournament. Matt Turner and his Premier League club Crystal Palace host Stockport Sunday at 10 a.m. in the tourney.

⛳ IN GOLF…

David Lipsky, Daniel Berger and Ben Silverman are all competing in the PGA Tour’s Sony Open in Honolulu this weekend.

Join JTA for an upcoming course on Jewish sports history!

Sports are often considered a barometer for cultural inclusion and progress — especially for minority groups, including Jews. Throughout American history, heroic stories involving countless Jewish athletes have inspired millions around the globe, acting as testaments of physical achievement in a world full of pernicious stereotypes.

Starting on Feb. 6, join JTA for a unique new online course with renowned Yeshiva University Professor Jeffrey Gurock, an expert on Jewish sports history, as he guides us through the long lineage of Jews who left their mark on the sports world in different ways — from the Maccabees to BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff.

The course will feature four installments, all on Zoom and available on-demand for registrants. Learn more and sign up right here.