Yeshiva University president to represent American Jewish community at Trump inauguration

Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University, announced on Monday via X/Twitter that he will participate in Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration. Berman will deliver a benediction at the event, representing the American Jewish community.

“Working on the Benediction for the Inauguration. It is a profound privilege to offer a prayer for unity and hope on behalf of Yeshiva University and for all Americans at this historic moment,” Berman wrote on X.

Berman, who has led Yeshiva University since 2017, is known for his efforts to strengthen the institution’s academic and spiritual mission. He has emphasized the university’s role in combining Jewish values with global leadership and innovation. Under his leadership, Yeshiva University has expanded its programs in entrepreneurship, science, and technology while maintaining its traditional Torah-based education. Berman previously served as the rabbi of The Jewish Center in Manhattan and earned advanced degrees from Yeshiva University and Columbia University.

Jewish leaders have often played a significant role in presidential inaugurations, offering prayers and blessings as part of the ceremonies. In 2017, Rabbi Marvin Hier, founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, delivered a benediction at Trump’s first inauguration. Rabbi Hier’s prayer called for justice and peace while emphasizing the importance of faith in public life.

During Barack Obama’s inaugurations in 2009 and 2013, Rabbi Haskel Lookstein and Rabbi Sharon Brous participated in national prayer services held at the Washington National Cathedral. Rabbi Lookstein, a prominent Orthodox leader, and Rabbi Brous, founder of the progressive Jewish community IKAR in Los Angeles, contributed to the interfaith efforts that marked Obama’s tenure. YESHIVA UNIVERSITY President Rabbi Ari Berman (right) with Rabbi Doron Perez. (credit: Courtesy YU)

Rabbis at Biden's inauguration

In 2021, President Joe Biden’s inauguration included blessings from Rabbi Michael Beals of Wilmington, Delaware, and Rabbi Sharon Brous. Rabbi Beals likened Biden to Moses, emphasizing themes of leadership and liberation. Rabbi Brous delivered a prayer during the virtual inaugural prayer service, focusing on justice and unity amid national challenges.

Earlier examples of Jewish participation include Rabbi Abba Hillel Silver’s prayer at Dwight D. Eisenhower’s 1953 inauguration and Rabbi Nelson Glueck’s benediction at John F. Kennedy’s inauguration in 1961. Rabbi Louis Finkelstein, chancellor of the Jewish Theological Seminary, participated in Eisenhower’s second inauguration in 1957.

Rabbi Edgar F. Magnin, famously known as the “Rabbi to the Stars,” offered prayers at Richard Nixon’s 1969 inauguration. Four years later, Rabbi Seymour Siegel delivered a benediction at Nixon’s second inauguration in 1973. Rabbi Alfred Gottschalk, president of Hebrew Union College, participated in Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985, reflecting the continued presence of Jewish voices in these ceremonies.