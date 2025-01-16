Jewish groups around the world are bittersweet on a hostage deal

Jewish community groups around the world cautiously welcomed the announcement of a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday, holding out hope for the welfare of their fellow citizens held by Gazan terrorist groups since the October 7 Massacre.

Orthodox Union executive vice president Rabbi Moshe Hauer said in a statement that the events of Wednesday left the Jewish community "with a confused jumble of feelings.

"We rejoice with the hostages who are being released, and we weep with those remaining in the hands of the Hamas monsters. We rejoice with the families reunited with their loved ones, and we weep with the many families left waiting," said Hauer. "We rejoice with those whose heroic sacrifices have brought Israel outstanding successes, and we share the frustration of many of them that their mission remains incomplete. We are infuriated by the trading of monstrous terrorists for innocent hostages, and we are fearful of the evil those monsters seek to unleash."

Echoing President-elect Donald Trump, Hauer said that "There should still be hell to pay" for the others still held by Hamas.

Hauer thanked Trump's incoming administration for its work on the deal, appreciation that was extended to President Joe Biden's administration by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) and Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA). US President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, November 13, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

AJC said in a Wednesday statement that it was relieved by the news of the phased release of 33 hostages and remained hopeful for future deals for the remaining 65 captives.

“We cannot wait to see the first hostages come home to their families, but the critical work to free every hostage – regardless of age, gender, or nationality – must continue," said AJC CEO Ted Deutch. "The international community must persist in its efforts to ensure that every hostage is reunited with their loved ones.”

While the AJC was hopeful that a future amendment to the agreement would end the war, the Israeli American Council said in a Wednesday statement that Hamas had to end its rule of Gaza and Israel should retain the right to eliminate threats from the Islamic Republic of Iran and Gazan, Lebanese, and Yemeni proxies.

JFNA said in its statement that the deal framework would allow Israel a path forward to protect the security of its citizens in addition to releasing all hostages.

"There is much work to be done and significant uncertainty ahead, but we are hopeful that the first phase of this agreement will pave the way for the remaining hostages to be reunited with their family, for hostilities to end, and for an era of security and rebuilding for both Israel and her neighbors," said JFNA. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

AJC said that since October 2023, it had helped with the advocacy of the families of hostages, many of whom were American citizens. Seven US citizens are being held by Gazan terrorist groups.

Confederação Israelita do Brasil noted on Facebook on Wednesday, expressing joy for the release of hostages and longing for the release of those remaining, that Hamas had kidnapped people of multiple nationalities.

The Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF) president Yonathan Arfi said on social media that he held hope for all the hostages, including French citizens Ofer Calderon and Ohad Yahalomi.

"Nothing will erase the trauma of October 7. But let us remember that it is the honor of democracies to value life and to know when there is no other way out, to negotiate with terrorist organizations to obtain the release of hostages," said Arfi.

Arfi said that the deal could provide relief for Palestinian and Israeli civilians suffering from the ongoing war but cautioned that Hamas should not be seen as legitimized by the deal and remain a terrorist organization and enemy of all democracies.

We welcome the news of a ceasefire and await the safe return of hostages ️ pic.twitter.com/LZtoCNUmzd — Jewish Leadership Council (@JLC_uk) January 16, 2025

The UK's Jewish Leadership Council also hoped on X for the return of all hostages including their fellow citizen, Emily Demari. The Board of Deputies of British Jews said in a Wednesday statement that its advocacy would not cease until the last hostage was home.

Executive Council of Australian Jewry CEO Alex Ryvchin said on X on Thursday that Israel would be achieving one of its war objectives with the deal, to bring the hostages home. Israel had also successfully annihilated Hamas's leadership and ensured Hamas would never be able to carry out another October 7 by destroying its infrastructure.

"After 15 months of brutal urban warfare fought in Hamas's subterranean lair that befits an evil not of this world, Israel can claim a rightful victory on all three measures," said Ryvchin. "The Jewish world will never forget the sacrifices made by Israeli servicemen and women, including 407 who made the ultimate sacrifice. We will live in their debt and tell the stories of their heroism. And perhaps in time, the free world will come to its senses, and find its gratitude to them too."

WJC statement

World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder said in a Wednesday statement welcoming the announcement of a hostage deal that the international community had to pressure Hamas for the release of remaining captives and reject its reign over the Gaza Strip.

"A sense of joy will course through the veins of Israel and the Jewish people worldwide," said Lauder. "And still, we cannot and will not rest until every remaining hostage is brought home."