A summer sanctuary at Camp Kimama-Halfmoon

On the shores of Lake Buel in Monterey, Massachusetts, Camp Kimama-Halfmoon, an international, intercultural summer camp, managed to build a refuge, a community, and, for many, a home away from home. “It’s is not just about fun activities,” shares Yael Skikne, the camp’s director. “It’s about creating a family and a sense of belonging.”

With immersive programs, staff, both sleepaway and day camp options, campers from around the globe, and a low camper-to-staff ratio of 1:10, the nurturing environment in the camp, free from the pressures of the outside world, is rare these days.

Director Yael Skikne:

What sets Camp Kimama-Halfmoon apart is its unique blend of cultures. The camp, which hosts children and teens from ages 9 to 17, welcomes campers and staff worldwide while retaining a distinctly Israeli heart. This international mix creates a tapestry of traditions, languages, and perspectives, enriching the experience for everyone involved.

“Our camp is conducted in English, but it incorporates Israeli resilience, leadership, and a spirit of togetherness,” Skikne explains. “Staff and campers bring their own cultural experiences. For example,” Skikne happily recalls, “one of our counselors, Chinese in origin, gave the campers a basic Chinese lesson.”

Skikne adds that simultaneously, the camp celebrates its shared identity through uniquely Israeli and Jewish traditions like the Kabbalat Shabbat ceremony on the lake, focusing on community and togetherness rather than religious observance, ensuring that every camper feels welcome.

The camp incorporates Israeli resilience and a spirit of togetherness. (Credit: Shahar Azran)

While the camp is rooted in Israeli and Jewish culture, its approach is inclusive, with an overarching sense of unity. “Everyone finds their own space within the camp,” Skikne explains. “We celebrate Israeli and Jewish culture as a foundation, but our multicultural staff and campers enrich the experience. It’s not about uniformity; it’s about harmony.”

This philosophy of inclusivity is evident in the way campers interact. By fostering mutual respect and understanding, Kimama-Halfmoon creates an environment where cultural differences are celebrated rather than minimized. Whether a Chinese counselor teaches a language session or an Irish staff member leads a song, the camp’s diversity becomes a source of strength and inspiration.

This bespoke value of self-expression is a common thread woven throughout Camp Kimama-Halfmoon's philosophy. Skikne proudly recounts how the camp fosters an environment where campers can embrace their authentic selves.

“Whatever stage of life you’re in, whoever you want to be, you’re free to be that at Kimama,” she said. “If a camper wants to wear a tutu all summer or dedicate their days to ceramics, they can do so without judgment. It’s a safe, supportive, and embracing environment.”

This judgment-free ethos extends to campers and staff, who often form bonds long after the summer ends. Many return year after year, and older campers frequently transition into leadership roles as counselors-in-training (CITs), continuing to grow within the supportive Kimama community.

The campers are not the only ones who enjoy a sense of safety; the parents feel it, too. From the very first moment, as early as the flight, with camp counselors escorting children on their way to the camp, parents receive regular updates, including photos of their children.

They can be at ease knowing that the camp, which includes an on-site psychologist, is equipped with every measure to ensure their children's safety and physical and emotional well—being. During summer break, when teens and children are more prone to boredom and quickly losing direction, the camp keeps them safe and together.

“You can rest assure that your children get the opportunity to simply be kids. Like you were once a kid—in the forest, with friends, far from the news, without TikTok and Instagram, doing what kids do best- connecting with other kids,” Skikne asserted.

The camp’s programs are designed to push boundaries and foster personal growth. Each age group participates in sessions tailored to their developmental stage. For younger campers, themes like “Dreamers and Achievers” promote exploration and aspiration, while older campers engage in leadership training and team-building activities.

The camp keeps teens and children together during summer break, when they are more prone to boredom and losing direction. (Credit: Shahar Azran)

One of the camp’s programming highlights is its ropes course, where campers tackle challenges like zip lines and treetop obstacles. These activities teach teamwork, resilience, and the importance of stepping outside one’s comfort zone. Other adventures include Mahane Teva, an overnight camping trip along the Appalachian Trail that combines nature exploration with leadership exercises.

Campers also learn about global leadership through collaborations with organizations like the Ramon Foundation, focusing on entrepreneurship, and Maccabi, which emphasizes achievement through sports. These partnerships give campers the tools to develop confidence, problem-solving skills, and a sense of responsibility.

In the wake of the recent challenges, Camp Kimama-Halfmoon introduced a unique program for the children most severely impacted by the events of October 7. Skikne describes the delicate balance of supporting these campers while allowing them to simply be kids again.

Activities were thoughtfully adapted to allow campers to express themselves, including safe spaces to share their stories. “We hired professional counselors and psychologists, upgraded our facilities, and our staff underwent extensive training to create a supportive environment,” she said, and later recounted the transformation of one camper who arrived unable to smile, but left dancing on the basketball court.

The camp’s influence extends far beyond the summer months. Many campers return home with newfound confidence and leadership skills. Some, inspired by their experiences at Kimama-Halfmoon, later became advocates in their communities.

“We’ve had campers who struggled with social difficulties at home find their place here,” Skikne shares. “After the summer, they’ve gone back to school, reconnected with friends, and even taken on leadership roles. The growth we see in just a few weeks is incredible.”

The camp’s Leaders-in-Training program, designed for 16- and 17-year-olds, is particularly impactful. These older campers learn essential skills that prepare them for life beyond camp, from conflict resolution to public speaking. They return to their communities as more confident, capable individuals, ready to make a difference.

For Skikne, the magic of Camp Kimama-Halfmoon lies in its ability to offer children a break from the stresses of everyday life. “The best gift you can give your child is a few weeks at camp,” she says. “Here, they rediscover themselves, connect with their peers, and learn to engage with the world without the distractions of screens.”

In an overwhelming world, Camp Kimama-Halfmoon offers a sanctuary where children can simply be children. “Many of our campers come to us seeking connection, a community to be part of, and a place to feel completely accepted,” Skikne concludes, “And that’s exactly what they find here.”

This article was written in collaboration with Camp Kimama-Halfmoon.