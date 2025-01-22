National, state, and Jewish leaders mark Trump inauguration in DC

Combat Antisemitism Movement, a leading NGO working to fight Jew-hatred worldwide, organized two gatherings that brought together national and state lawmakers, government officials, Jewish community leaders, and grassroots activists from around the US to mark the inauguration of the 47th US president, Donald Trump.

The first event, a Friday night Shabbat dinner hosted at Char Bar, a kosher restaurant in Washington, DC, provided a platform for discussions on issues important to the US Jewish community ahead of the Trump administration taking office, CAM reported.

This event was attended by leaders, including Virginia Lieutenant-Governor Winsome Earle-Sears and Florida State Senator Randy Fine.

The brother of two hostages held in Gaza captivity also attended, CAM noted.

What an honor to attend the Combat Antisemitism Movement’s Shabbat Dinner last night @CombatASemitism . I had powerful conversations with the families of hostages, and we were reminded why the fight against hate is so important. Grateful for the meaningful discussions and shared… pic.twitter.com/DgGqlxJjMg — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) January 18, 2025

The fight against hate

“I had powerful conversations with the families of hostages, and we were reminded why the fight against hate is so important,” Lieutenant-Governor Earle-Sears wrote on X/Twitter after the event. “Grateful for the meaningful discussions and shared commitment to a brighter future.”

CAM hosted the second event on Monday, the evening of the inauguration, along with the Jewish Federations of North America.

The event, an Inauguration Day Open House at the JFNA public affairs office in downtown DC, was attended by some 200 participants, CAM stated.

Among those in attendance were former US special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, Elan Carr, and social media influencer and activist Lizzy Savetsky.

Participants watched a live stream of the inauguration day events and saw Trump’s presidential motorcade drive past on Pennsylvania Avenue, CAM added.