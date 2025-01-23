Taking the Masa journey

Sometimes a journey can be much more than a physical trip from one place to another. A journey can be a voyage of discovery, adventure, and transformation. Masa Israel Journey (masa is the Hebrew word for “journey”) provides immersive Israel experiences for young Jews from the Diaspora, which often lead its participants to journeys of self-discovery and meaning.

Marking over two decades of impactful work within the Jewish community, Masa is opening 2025 by honoring 18 outstanding alumni, carefully selected from 200,000 people who have participated in its programs. During this eventful and critical period in Jewish history, there is no better time to spotlight the meaningful work of Masa alumni worldwide.

Meir Holtz, Masa’s CEO, explains how the next generation of Jewish leaders is coming from Masa. “The deep connection to Israel and their Jewish identity that fellows develop during their Masa program stays with them,” he says. Many of them attest to being profoundly impacted by their experience in Israel. One in five are choosing careers in the Jewish world.

“This is a moment to bring hope to the Jewish people everywhere, demonstrating that the next generation of young leaders in Jewish communities is ready to carry the mission forward and keep the Jewish people strong. The next generation is not waiting for tomorrow; they are already repairing the world today. We are proud of each and every one of our 200,000 alumni, all of whom are making an impact in their own unique way.”

Reading the stories of five of Masa's outstanding alumni cannot help but provide inspiration, admiration, and hope for the Jewish future.

Name: Emily Schrader

Profession: Journalist and social activist

Country of origin: US

Program: Masa Academic 2018, Tel Aviv University Emily Schrader is a journalist and news anchor at Ynet and ILTV. In addition, she is one of the leading advocacy figures in Israel and internationally, focusing on the fight for women’s rights and freedom everywhere, especially in Iran. In December 2023, she initiated an open letter condemning the terror activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Hamas, which was co-signed by 55 female leaders from 12 Middle Eastern countries.

The New-York based newspaper The Algemeiner named her one of the 100 people positively influencing Jewish life in 2022. In 2023, she was honored as one of the 18 “Women to Watch” by Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America. The recipient of the 2023 Bonei Zion Award for Young Leadership from Nefesh B’Nefesh, Schrader will soon be publishing her first book, 10 Things Every Jew Should Know before Going to College.

“How would you describe the impact of your Masa program on your life and professional path?” Schrader was asked.

“Simply put, none of this would have happened without Masa. It enabled me to obtain my MA from Tel Aviv University and to learn more about the Middle East. This is where I discovered what I want to do with my life, and it is where I saw the major problems in the region with international media. I knew I had to act,” she said.

Sharona Shnayder (Credit: Masa) Name: Sharona Shnayder

Profession: Environmental activist

Country of origin: Nigeria

Program: Masa-Career, 2019, Sachlav top Israel interns Born in Nigeria, Sharona Shnayder grew up in the US and today lives in Israel. She initiated an international environmental movement called Tuesdays for Trash, whose mission is to inspire everyone around the world to dedicate at least one day a week to picking up trash. Tuesdays for Trash has 15 chapters, with participants in over 60 countries, and has removed more than 87,000 pounds of trash.

During her Masa program, she interned at the Israeli start-up UBQ Materials, which transforms waste into reusable materials.

“My experience with Masa marked a pivotal moment in both my personal and professional journey,” she said. “Through my internship, I gained firsthand exposure in the intersection of sustainability, innovation, and entrepreneurship. This role deepened my understanding of the climate landscape in Israel and gave me the skills and networks to navigate it ideally.”

Today, Shnayder is active in the president’s Climate Crisis Forum and has been selected to receive the National Geographic Young Explorers grant as one of 15 young people aged 18-25 from 13 countries chosen for their “groundbreaking and impactful environmental solutions achieved through leadership and courage.” With the grant, she is expanding the project and is currently publishing a children’s book on environmental issues.

Dov Forman (Credit: Masa)

Name: Dov Forman

Profession: Author, activist, educator

Country of origin: UK

Program: Masa Jewish Studies 2022, Yeshivat Hakotel Born in London, Dov Forman advocates for Holocaust remembrance, Israel, and Jewish education. At the age of 16, he began sharing the story of his great-grandmother Lily Ebert, a Holocaust survivor, with remarkable sensitivity.

Thanks to his dedication to telling the truth about what really happened and combating Holocaust denial, over a billion social media users have been exposed to her story – many of whom might never have heard it otherwise.

Forman co-authored Lily’s Promise, a memoir that includes an introduction by King Charles III, which became an instant New York Times bestseller and has been translated into 15 languages. He also received the prestigious Points of Light Award, presented by prime minister Boris Johnson.

Lily recently passed away at the age of 100, having traveled the world with Forman to share her harrowing Holocaust testimony with millions of followers on social media. Through their work, they created a lasting impact, ensuring that Lily’s story continues to educate and inspire future generations.

How did he describe the impact of his Masa program on his life and professional path?“Spending a year in Israel on the Yeshiva Masa program was transformative. It was an incredible opportunity to immerse myself in Jewish learning, connect deeply with my roots, and explore the homeland that our nation has longed for over thousands of years.”

Kristin Guerin (Credit: Masa)

Name: Kristin Guerin

Profession: Social activist

Country of origin: US

Program: Masa-Volunteers, 2023, Israel experience Kristin Guerin is an actress, director, and producer. In March 2020, when the entertainment industry closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she refocused her energy on Buddy System MIA, an organization she co-founded and leads.

Buddy System MIA supports over 5,000 people with access to free, healthy food through three robust programs. Every year, the organization repurposes over 400,000 pounds of rescued food that would otherwise be sent to landfills, with the help of 1,600 volunteers who foster community accountability across Miami.

One of the programs is the Community Fridge Initiative, a network of public refrigerators in food deserts with the motto “Take what you need, leave what you can.” These community fridges are life-changing for more than 800 weekly visitors who can always obtain free, healthy food.

Guerin was one of the first fellows on Masa-Volunteers, a program Masa opened at the beginning of the current war that enabled thousands of Jews from around the world to assist Israel in its most trying time.“The program helped me identify my own nuanced personal values and worldview, especially in how I want to show up in the world as a Jewish leader and professional community organizer,” she said.

Talia Datt (Credit: Masa) Name: Talia Datt

Profession: Social media

Country of origin: Australia

Program: Masa-Gap, Tlalim 2014 Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and raised in Melbourne, Australia, Talia Datt founded two social media agencies – The Social CliQ and The Content CliQ. She invested in several e-commerce businesses, such as Matcha Maiden and TAPT, and co-founded an elevated lifestyle club, Pretty Privilege. She achieved all of this before she was 30.

In 2022, she was featured on Forbes’s “30 Under 30” list for Asia. According to Forbes, “Datt founded a full-service social media and e-commerce marketing agency, The Social CliQ, out of her home office in Melbourne in 2018. She started by knocking on doors to get her earliest clients and now claims to have significantly expanded the online reach and revenue of multiple brands.”

Datt participated in Masa-Gap. “My program was an incredible opportunity for learning, growth, and self-development. Taking that year between finishing school and starting university allowed me to reflect deeply and establish my own set of values, which continue to guide me in my future endeavors,” she said.

Talia defines herself as a proud Zionist. “After October 7, I was already well known for my positions, which sparked many conversations. Some people no longer work with us because of these opinions. It’s precisely because I am a strong voice on social media among young people that I will continue to support Israel,” she asserted.

Lucas Adlerstein (Credit: Masa) Name: Lucas Adlerstein

Profession: Influencer

Country of origin: Argentina

Program: Masa-Gap, 2018 Born and raised in Buenos Aires, Lucas Adlerstein attended the Maccabi club and studied in Jewish schools. But at the age of 15, everything changed. He lost his hearing, gradually and unexpectedly. He participated in a Masa gap year program.

“When I interacted a lot in English and Hebrew, I didn’t have an issue with my hearing. I couldn’t understand what people were saying to me because of the language, not the hearing. I didn’t feel disabled in Israel. My Masa program started planting a seed where I discovered freedom, the power of creating, and building from scratch,” he said.

Through his journey, he went from being angry and confused to sharing his insights with the world. Today, he is helping countless people with hearing loss all over the globe by raising awareness about accessibility for people with disabilities. He hosts a podcast on the subject, gives interviews in the media, is consulted by politicians about disability and awareness, and was recently invited to attend the AFS Youth Assembly at the UN.

This article was written in cooperation with Masa.