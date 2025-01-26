Nearly 20,000 attacks: Israel saw ‘unprecedented’ terror in 2024 - CAM

Israelis experienced ‘unprecedented levels’ of terrorism in 2024, having endured a total of 18,665 terror attacks that year, according to the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM).

CAM, a leading NGO working to fight against antisemitism around the world, reported that these attacks resulted in the deaths of 134 people and the wounding of 1,227 others.

According to the NGO, some 16,400 rocket and mortar attacks originating from the Gaza Strip and Lebanon comprised the bulk of these incidents. These reportedly resulted in the deaths of 55 people and the wounding of 699 others.

Israeli army forces stand outside a house that was hit by rockets fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon in the northern Israeli border town of Kiryat Shmona on Nov. 26, 2024. (credit: JALAA MAREY/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Terror attacks continue

Rockets and drones further ignited 610 fires in Israel and burnt 92,417 acres of land, CAM noted.

Another 50 deaths reportedly resulted from 132 shootings and 41 stabbings. These attacks wounded a further 136 people.

Additionally, six were reportedly killed and 86 wounded by 26 ramming attacks in 2024.

CAM also recorded some 86 attempted bombings, 140 Molotov cocktail attacks, and 1,248 instances of stone-throwing.