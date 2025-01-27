Meet the Masa Changemakers

This article was written in cooperation with Masa.

Emily Schrader never expected to become a journalist, let alone in Israel.

“I saw inaccurate reporting on the Middle East and noticed that certain ‘news’ sources were spreading intentional disinformation, often on behalf of regimes like those in Iran or Qatar.

“As someone with a background in digital campaigns and political marketing, I saw through the campaigns of subversion that we often see being spread around social media and media.

“Sadly, international media continues to pick up inaccurate and biased information that misrepresents the situation in Israel and throughout the region. For this reason, I dedicated myself to getting more accurate information out about the entire Middle East from Tehran to Tel Aviv, which today is my home.”

But her path to Tel Aviv and becoming a journalist was unexpected. Emily, a journalist and news anchor at Ynet and ILTV and a leading advocacy figure in Israel and internationally is originally from California. She came to Israel with the Masa-Academic program.

“Masa enabled me to obtain my MA from Tel Aviv University and to learn more about the Middle East practically. This is where I discovered my purpose and recognized the major problems with international media’s portrayal of the region. I knew I had to act.”

Emily was recognized by Algemeiner as one of the 100 people positively influencing Jewish life in 2022, and in 2023, she was named one of the 18 “Women to Watch by Hadassah Women’s Zionist Organization. She also received the 2023 Bonei Zion Award for Young Leadership from Nefesh B’Nefesh.

With hundreds of thousands of followers across her social media platforms, Emily uses her reach to advocate for Israel. However, her work comes at a price – she has faced threats, including being targeted by the Iranian regime, which has accused her of being a “Mossad agent.”

ANOTHER PERSON who knows something about being shamed and attacked on social media for supporting Israel is Margot Touitou. Like Emily, Margot participated in a Masa-Career program and, shortly after, decided to make aliyah. A few years ago, Margot began posting and sharing her life as a new olah in Tel Aviv and quickly became a well-known online personality, especially in Israel. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

During Operation Guardian of the Walls in 2021, Margot felt compelled to speak out and share her perspective on Israel’s situation with the world. Since the current war began, her efforts have intensified. She shares and publishes content about Israel globally and has gained significant recognition in Israel and abroad for her activities.

“I was dangerously targeted by anti-Israel online trolls. However, I transformed a frightening and difficult experience into an opportunity. I created a membership community offering exclusive videos, guides, and weekly newsletters. It’s a safe, troll-free space to empower and inspire those navigating life in Israel.”

But Margot is still using her social media assets to speak up for Israel whenever she can.

Emily and Margot are both on the Masa Changemakers List – 18 exceptional young men and women, carefully selected from around the globe out of Masa’s 200,000 alumni for their extraordinary accomplishments and their contribution to the Jewish world and Israel.

The Changemakers List celebrates the impactful contributions of Masa alumni worldwide, highlighting their achievements and the positive change they bring to their communities and beyond.

While some Changemakers chose to make aliyah, others returned to their home countries, continuing to contribute to the Jewish community wherever they are. Emily recently published the book 10 Things Every Jew Should Know Before Going to College, in which she outlines the Middle East conflict from A to Z.

She shares, “I wrote this [book] after I saw that so many students just have no idea where to begin. The idea is to understand all the players and make your own decisions based on that information. Take pride in who you are and be fearless even when you don’t feel fearless.

“Don’t ever compromise or apologize for who you are or where you come from – you don’t owe anyone an explanation simply because of who you are or what nationality you may hold. Trust in the reality that you have every reason to be proud of your Jewish heritage, and don’t ever let antisemitic narratives counter this or silence your voice.”

The Changemakers List showcases just a few examples of leaders in their respective fields, that took their time in Israel to the next level. To explore the complete list, visit www.masaisrael.org/go/masas-change-makers/

This article was written in cooperation with Masa.