No Jewish child left behind: Educators unite in Cyprus for the Yael Foundation summit

In the luxurious setting of a hotel in Limassol, Cyprus, Jewish educators from around the globe gathered recently for The Yael Foundation’s third annual summit.

Titled Education and Beyond, the conference brought together 200 professionals from 37 countries dedicated to preserving Jewish identity and culture for future generations.

Over three days, the summit addressed challenges facing Jewish educators, including the rise in antisemitism, the aftermath of the October 7 attacks, Israel’s ongoing conflicts, the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The conference also marked a €15 million increase in the foundation’s annual budget, raising it to €40 million.

“Since the massacre on October 7, our enemies have physically targeted the Jewish state on seven fronts,” said Uri Poliavich, founder of the Yael Foundation. ‘THE IMPORTANCE OF HOPE.’ Iris Haim, the mother of killed hostage Yotam Haim, speaks about choosing light, not darkness. (credit: Courtesy Yael Foundation)

Unprecedented Jew hatred

“In tandem with those attacks on Israel, our global enemies have relentlessly targeted the global Jewish community with unprecedented antisemitism. This assault directly targets Jews and Jewish heritage, resulting in large numbers of Jews who have been forced to hide and disengage from their identity and traditions,” he said.

For Poliavich, “The antidote to this is more Jewish education. This,” he said, “has made our core mission of assuring that no Jewish child is left behind absolutely paramount.

“We cannot let them down. Not those children who cannot afford a Jewish education and certainly not those who are seeking the refuge of a Jewish school. Against this backdrop, I am proud to announce that we are doubling last year’s annual giving budget to €40 million because this is such a crucial time and a moment that we dare not shirk.”

As Poliavich proudly announced the increase he emphasized the foundation’s role in ensuring no Jewish child is left behind.

Addressing global challenges

Yael Foundation deputy director Naomi Kovitz opened the summit by acknowledging the difficult circumstances facing Israel and world Jewry.

“We pray for victory, peace, and security,” she said, reflecting on the hostages still in captivity.

She also highlighted the emotional connection that Jewish education fosters, noting that students might forget specific teachings but remember how they felt about learning them, and this feeling can greatly influence their future relationship with their Jewish identity and community. This sentiment was echoed by Rabbi Chanoch Roberts, an educator from Gibraltar, who shared how former students reached out years later, recalling lessons and experiences that had left lasting impacts.

Personal stories of resilience

Speakers shared personal stories of loss and resilience. Iris Haim, mother of Yotam Haim, a hostage abducted to Gaza by Hamas and mistakenly killed by IDF soldiers, spoke about unity in Israel.

Beyond her messages of unity, Haim described how one can choose to focus on the good rather than fall into despair. Exemplifying this practice in her own life, she explained that Yotam had died a free man, having escaped Hamas captivity before his tragic death.

Haim, in her speech, In Light, Not in Darkness, also explained how she had come to forgive the soldiers who had mistakenly killed Yotam, even offering them comfort in a phone call when she learned that they were struggling in the aftermath of the deadly accident.

Beyond the emotional lessons imparted by Haim, educators who are less connected with Israel either geographically or emotionally had the opportunity to learn about the loss of Yotam and all those taken or killed on October 7, beyond the limits of second-hand reports.

Haim shared videos and stories of her son growing up, stressing how hard he had battled against depression, eating disorders, and an auto-immune disease. She said that throughout Yotam’s struggles he had continued to focus on the things he could do, finding himself in music and CrossFit.

When the struggles he faced led to suicidal ideation, she said, Yotam only wanted to be acknowledged by his mother for the efforts he dedicated to continuing to persevere.

Yotam became one of many to bear a semicolon tattoo – a common tribute used to symbolize a continuation of life after mental health struggles.

The attendees were treated to videos of Yotam’s heavy metal performances and of the moments of humor he shared in the hours before his abduction – before having to face the level of gravity that would confront him.

MAJ. GEN. (RES.) DORON ALMOG, executive chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel, also shared his story of loss and inspiration.

He recalled the guilt he felt after losing his brother, Eran, in the Yom Kippur war. Eran was left bleeding out for seven days in the Golan Heights before succumbing to his wounds.

“I still bear the guilt that I didn’t save him, that I didn’t evacuate him,” he told the attendees.

It was his brother’s death that inspired him to continue working in the military, to ensure no one else would be left behind as his brother was.

Almog’s time in the military saw his promise come to fruition as he became the first Israeli paratrooper reconnaissance commander to land at the rescue mission in Entebbe in 1976; and in his participation in Operation Moses.

Years later, when Almog welcomed his second son, he found life-changing inspiration once again. Eran, named after Almog’s fallen brother, was born with a number of medical complications that significantly impacted his development.

The discrimination and hardship faced by Eran, whom Almog described as his “greatest teacher,” led to the founding of ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran – a community for those with disabilities, as well as wounded soldiers.

“The strength of the human chain is only as strong as its weakest link,” Almog said in the emotional address. “[Eran] taught me with his silence what is love and what is the place of the weakest of society. “

Eran enjoyed one year in the tiny city where he could enjoy swimming before he passed, Doron said. The city continues, with many benefiting from the Almog family’s journey.

Educators facing unique challenges

Jewish educators worldwide face challenges shaped by global events. Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Israel’s special envoy for combating antisemitism, spoke about the “tsunami” of antisemitism following October 7.

She emphasized that the global rise in antisemitism was an “unconventional war of public opinion,” with Israel and Diaspora communities facing backlash. “October 7 changed the world,” she said, urging the importance of Jewish education in countering those narratives.

Stressing that the same hate that led to antisemitism has informed global responses to it, Cotler-Wunsh led an impassioned speech about the use of inversion against Jews and Israel, the “ever-mutating virus” of antisemitism, and the leading role educators have in ensuring the next generation of Jews understand their indigenous connection to the land of Israel.

TEACHERS FROM Ukraine also shared their experiences, describing how they maintain a sense of normalcy in schools amid the war. Where learning was not possible, due to the number of sirens and the frequent cases of bereavement, the teachers told The Jerusalem Post that their role had been to create a space for students to enjoy their youth and have some sense of routine.

Sue Meltzer, a headteacher from New Zealand, also spoke to the Post about the struggles of running a small Jewish school with limited resources, emphasizing how essential the safe environment they provide is for their students.

“Our Jewish community is small, and resources like those provided by the Yael Foundation are hard to come by... We can’t just buy textbooks locally; we have to import them or create our own,” she said.

Meltzer explained that her time at the summit, which she had attended in previous years, has felt like an acknowledgment of all the work and effort invested in her institution. The community in New Zealand, she said, had faced a number of hostilities since October 7 and the school had become an essential piece of respite for those attending.

“For our Jewish children, our school is a place where they can just be Jewish without having to explain themselves, especially in today’s world. It’s a safe environment for them and their families,” she explained.

Exampling the impact of educational institutions and their approach to Jewish identities, Tamir Goodman aka the “Jewish Jordan,” shared how three mentors had changed his life – but in vastly different ways.

Goodman’s coach at his Jewish high school, with whom he continues to be in contact, supported him as he struggled with dyslexia, sitting with him while he completed his homework. This man’s influence on Goodman’s life was apparent and significantly positive – with the coach having pushed Goodman through difficult times in his personal life and career.

Additionally, Goodman’s first college coach (who had invited Goodman on to the team after his dream university reneged on a promise to allow him to observe the Sabbath during basketball season) helped Goodman feel at home on campus, even taking the time to educate himself about the Jewish festivals and details needed to accommodate Goodman.

The final mentor that impacted Goodman’s life, another coach in college who replaced his former mentor, did not share the same desire to see him succeed, he explained.

Goodman disclosed that his coach, after trying to force him to play on Shabbat and disrespecting his Judaism, attacked him in an antisemitic assault. It was this attack that led Goodman to make aliyah where he met his wife (who shared a similar negative experience) and made a career out of playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv.

After suffering an injury at age 27, Goodman no longer plays the sport, though his love for it continues. He has since written a children’s book about his personal journey, Live Your Dream: The Story of a Jewish Basketball All-Star, and designed a net to reduce germs on a basketball during games.

Building bridges

The summit facilitated networking, with educators discussing the role of shlichim (emissaries) in schools.

Roi Abecassis, head of education at the World Zionist Organization, elucidated upon the program, which sends qualified Israeli teachers to Diaspora communities. These teachers also serve as cultural ambassadors, providing students with a direct connection to Israel.

Abecassis took the opportunity to inform the teachers about the free and subsidized learning materials provided by WZO – including a weekly magazine and playing cards with figures from Zionist history.

One project funded by the Yael Foundation to the tune of €60 million is the construction of a new school in Limassol, Cyprus, designed to serve the growing Jewish community on the island.

Scheduled to open in 2027, it will accommodate 1,500 students and include sports facilities, dance studios, and sustainable features. The school will cater to students from various Jewish denominations and provide an immersive Jewish educational experience.

Thanks to the boarding facilities, the school will also provide parents from smaller European nations the opportunity to enroll their children in Jewish further education.

Honoring educators

The summit concluded with a gala dinner at which the Yael Foundation recognized those promoting Jewish education and community resilience. Awards of Excellence were given to the Chné-Or School in France, the David Wolfsohn School in Argentina, and the Or Menachem School in Ukraine. Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri received the inaugural Yael Foundation Leadership Award for his contributions to Jewish education.

These institutions were selected based on a survey, conducted by the Yael Foundation, in which more than 5,000 parents of current and former students rated schools on educational excellence, innovation, and community impact.

Founded by Rabbi Shalom Mendel Kalmenson under the guidance of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Chné-Or has played a united local Sephardic and Ashkenazi in Paris – serving over 700 students from a combination of the two communities.

One parent told the Yael Foundation that the school had left a profound impact on their once-shy daughter.

“Thanks to the unwavering support of the school’s leadership, including [the] head of school Mrs. Chaya Nisilevitch, Sara flourished into a confident, engaged student. The emotional care and personal attention given to each child sets Chné-Or apart. Even after graduating, the school continued to support Sara’s growth,” the parent said.The David Wolfsohn School in Argentina provides its students with a wide bilingual curriculum incorporating both secular and Jewish studies, all while fueling a strong sense of community and connection with Israel.

Rachel and Aaron Levy, parents of a student at David Wolfsohn, emphasized how the school not only nurtured their son Shimon academically but had also transformed their family’s connection to Jewish life.

“It’s not just about education – it’s about building a community,” Rachel said. “The school’s Shabbat dinners, Torah study sessions, and volunteer programs have enriched our lives in ways we never expected. We are proud to be part of this incredible institution.”

Finally, the Or Menachem School in Ukraine was honored for providing a quality education to its 45 students while demonstrating resilience, adaptability, and an unwavering commitment to Jewish education in the face of war.

One parent reflected on the school’s invaluable support during difficult times. “The teachers here do more than educate – they nurture and uplift every child. Through initiatives like the Yael Camp and continuous personal support, they ensure that Jewish identity and learning remain strong, even in the most difficult circumstances.”

Chaya Yosovich, CEO of the Yael Foundation said, “These awards shine a light on institutions that are shaping the future of Jewish education with dedication, innovation, and inclusivity. Each of our honorees exemplifies the profound impact that a nurturing and forward-thinking educational environment can have on students, their families, and entire communities.”

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli and prominent speakers from the summit.