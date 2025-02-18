Two Israeli soldiers forced to flee Amsterdam after being doxxed online

Two serving IDF soldiers who fought in Gaza had to flee Amsterdam and return to Israel after a pro-Palestinian organization tracked them down and doxxed them on social media, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

The two were visiting the Dutch capital on vacation when Israel Genocide Tracker (@trackingisrael) published their details and photos, claiming they committed "genocide in Gaza."

The post by Israel Genocide Tracker was also specifically shared with the Hind Rajab Foundation, which works to issue arrest warrants against IDF soldiers.

Israel Genocide Tracker claimed on X that "after participating in the Gaza genocide, this Israeli tank commander from the 52nd Battalion, who was involved in kidnapping hundreds of civilians (especially in Jabalia) and who enjoyed taking selfies with them, landed in Amsterdam today for a vacation." They attached four pictures to the post.

N12 added that the soldiers had previously uploaded footage and images from combat zones in Gaza during the war, which the Israel Genocide Tracker proliferated online. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. February 7, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The two had permission to travel to the Netherlands, but following the doxxing, the army instructed the soldiers to remain in their hotel rooms and not go outside.

The IDF then decided that the soldiers should cut their vacation short and return to Israel.

N12 stated that there was a particular concern for the soldiers' safety given the violent attacks on Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in the city last year.

Recommendations for IDF soldiers abroad

According to N12, this is the first time that pro-Palestinian organizations have acted against regular conscripts. Both regular and reserve soldiers are told to delete all footage or images depicting the war from their social media before traveling abroad.

Aside from being asked to remove recordings, soldiers are told to consider making their accounts private, and not allow strangers to view private content. It is also recommended not to upload recordings from the vacation destination during the trip, as this could be viewed by a third party.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "The case is known and is being handled. The IDF is making every effort and taking all necessary measures to protect its service members in Israel and abroad. We emphasize that IDF soldiers and their commanders are required to follow orders and instructions regarding information security and personal security."