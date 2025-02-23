Disturbed releases 'I Will Not Break': A rallying anthem for Israel amid Hamas captivity crisis

American hard rock giants Disturbed dropped a new song last week with special relevance to Israeli listeners.

“I Will Not Break” is a relentless, riff-heavy song with electronic elements that builds up to the powerful refrain: “I will not break this time; I know that vengeance will at last be mine; Time is ticking away, ticking away; If I can leave the past behind that’s been crippling me, sickening me.”

Although written and recorded before the harrowing events of this past week in which Israel received the remains Shiri Bibas and her two children – Ariel and Kfir - killed in Hamas captivity in Gaza, the song connects viscerally to what has taken place since October 7, according to the band’s frontman, outspoken Israel advocate David Draiman.

“I did not realize how poignant and therapeutic this song would become when I originally wrote it. I needed it. I hope it brings some very much needed strength and empowerment to all, especially in light of the horrors of the past 48 hours,” Draiman wrote on social media, in a clear reference to the return of the Bibases. DRAIMAN RECEIVES a briefing at Kibbutz Be’eri in June 2024. (credit: Gal Aharonovitz/Ministry of Diaspora Affairs)

Draiman's social media posts

Draiman shared a photo of the three victims of Hamas on his Instagram account over the weekend.