Royal Post Office in Madrid lit up in honor of Bibas children

On Sunday night, the Royal Post Office in Madrid was lit up in orange in honor of Ariel and Kfir Bibas, whose bodies were handed over to Israeli authorities on Thursday.

"With this gesture, the regional government shows its condemnation of this act of cruelty perpetrated by the terrorist group on these two children, aged 4 years and 9 months who were kidnapped along with their mother, Shiri, during the attack carried out by Hamas on October 7 2023," the Community of Madrid explained in a statement.

“Tonight, we are illuminating the Royal Post Office in Madrid in memory of Ariel and Kfir Bibas,” said Isabel Díaz Ayuso, President of the Community of Madrid in an X/Twitter post.

Sharren Haskel, Israel's deputy minister of foreign affairs, thanked Diaz Ayuso for the "solidarity in these heartbreaking times." Pictures of Shiri Bibas and her children Kfir and Ariel, in Jerusalem, February 20, 2025 (credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)

The funeral of Ariel, Kfir and Shiri Bibas will take place on Wednesday near Kibbutz Nir Oz.

World mourns the death of Bibas children

Many other communities in major cities around the world have expressed their solidarity with the victims of the October 7 attacks by lighting various landmarks in orange, such as the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro and the Empire State Building in New York City.