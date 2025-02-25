Orange balloons released around the world in memory of Bibas family

Ahead of the Wednesday funeral of murdered hostages Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas, orange balloons were released in memory of the family in cities around the world.

Orange balloons, which had become synonymous for advocacy on behalf of the Bibas infant hostages due to their orange hair, were released in Rome's Piazza di Pietra by hundreds of supporters on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comunità Ebraica di Roma (@romaebraica)

The Jewish Community of Rome, The October 7 Association, and Hostages and Missing Families Forum Italy held the ceremony to express "horror and sadness" following the repatriation of the Bibas family from Gazan captivity.

The Roman Jewish community said on Facebook that it offered its condolences to Yarden Bibas, father of the children and husband to Shiri.

Wearing an orange sweater, then-Jewish Community of Rome president Victor Fadlun shared with the crowd Yarden Bibas's appeal that the whole world know how brutally his children were murdered. Friday forensic reports indicated that Gazan terrorists killed the children with their bare hands.

The Tempio Maggiore Synagogue was one of the many monuments illuminated orange, the community shared on Instagram Monday.

Orange Bibas balloons

In Brussels, hundreds gathered Sunday with orange and yellow balloons to pay tribute to the Bibas family. The European Jewish Congress, which had representatives at the event, said that the loss of the hostages had "profoundly shaken us all."

Today, the EJC joined hundreds in Brussels in a heartfelt tribute to the Bibas family, whose tragic loss has profoundly shaken us all In their memory, we intensify our urgent call for the immediate release of all hostages still held in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/UuCPUis1Er — European Jewish Congress (@eurojewcong) February 23, 2025

"In their memory, we intensify our urgent call for the immediate release of all hostages still held in Gaza," the EJC said on Twitter.

Swiss supporters of the Bibas family released dozens of balloons into the skies of Basel on Saturday, according to Never Again is Now Switzerland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NeverAgainIsNow Switzerland (@neveragainisnowch)

"May their memory be a blessing," the counter-antisemitism group said on Instagram.

The same day, California activists posted a video on social media of dozens of Beverly Hill Jewish community members releasing orange balloons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naz Hashem (@naz_hashem)

The Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France and the Women's International Zionist Organization France continued their weekly Friday rally to call for the release of hostages. CRIF shared on X videos of balloons being released over Paris.

The French participants lit memorial candles in tribute to the Bibas children and Oded Lifshitz, who had been returned to Israel without Shiri, who had been replaced with an unidentified body.

Comme chaque vendredi, les Mères de l'Espoir, soutenues par la @wizofrance et le Crif, se sont réunies pour appeler à la libération de tous les otages.Aujourd'hui marque le 504e jour de leur détention.Lors du rassemblement de cette semaine, nous avons rendu hommage à Kfir… pic.twitter.com/cxBINjRXob — CRIF (@Le_CRIF) February 21, 2025

"More than a year and four months after October 7, we continue to raise awareness about the fate of the hostages," said CRIF. "We will not give up until the last hostage is freed."

According to the Jewish News of Greater Phoenix, the same day that the bodies were repatriated the Israeli Scouts of Arizona organized an event to mourn the loss of the Bibas children and Lifshitz. Orange balloons were reportedly released with prayers and messages attached.

Ben Gurion University Canada thanked Arizonan, Californian, and Swiss activists for the gestures, calling on others to fill the skies with orange balloons in memory of the Bibas family on Sunday.

"Show every city in the world that we will never forget them," the university fundraising nonprofit said on social media.

On Monday ,thousands filled the streets of Buenos Aires to denounce terrorism and demand the release of hostages in Gaza. Relatives of hostages and October 7 Massacre victims spoke to the crowd, who waved orange handkerchiefs. Participants and the Israel and Argentine national anthems.