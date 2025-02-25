Kol Israel seeks Betar USA's expulsion from WZC elections over 'inflammatory rhetoric'

In a complaint against alleged inflammatory rhetoric and aggressive behavior by Betar USA, Kol Yisrael on Monday called for its expulsion from the American Zionist Movement and for its removal from the upcoming World Zionist Congress (WZC) elections.

The formal complaint from Kol Yisrael Secretary General Fleur Hassan-Nahoum to the Area Election Committee (AEC) alleged repeated and coordinated violations of WZC election regulations by the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) coalition slate through its coalition member Betar USA.

Betar USA had allegedly harassed Columbia University assistant professor and former Kol Yisrael slate candidate Shai Davidai and his family.

It also supposedly claimed that Kol Yisrael and member group StandWithUs (SWU) supported the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

This purportedly included “blackmail” from Betar USA chairman Ronn Torossian that he would accuse SWU of being pro-BDS if they did not acquiesce to his demands. Hassan-Nahoum noted that it was against election rules to denigrate other slates. DEPUTY MAYOR Fleur Hassan-Nahoum: ‘There are things in this crisis that we can change now.’ (credit: NOAM FEINER)

In response to the allegations, Betar USA spokesperson Daniel Levy said that Davidai had threatened their organization. Levy added that the group had merely been critical of Davidai for a 2024 Tablet article in which he mentioned that he refrained “from buying products manufactured beyond the 1967 armistice line.”

“We criticize Shai Davidai’s support of a boycott of Israel,” said Levy.

ZOA president Morton Klein said that Davidai had smeared Betar USA’s name, saying its members were “terrorists” after they had called for his removal from Kol Yisrael’s slate.

Klein claimed that Betar USA and Kol Yisrael had worked out a resolution in which Davidai resigned from the slate. In Hassan-Nahoum’s letter to the AEC, it was denied that Davidai had been “forced off” the slate last Wednesday by Kol Yisrael.

Hassan-Nahoum also charged that the group had engaged in "abhorrent" violations of the ethical standards of the Zionist movement by calling "for genocide and the murder of Palestinian babies."

In a Thursday response to a list of Palestinian children allegedly killed in the Israel-Hamas War, Betar USA said on X/Twitter, “Not enough. We demand blood in Gaza!”

The complaint argued that “there can be no room in the Zionist movement for such racism, thuggery, and evil that will ultimately harm the Jewish people.”

Kol Yisrael called for the AEC to level formal sanctions against the ZOA coalition and to remove Torossian from running as a ZOA delegate in the March 10 election. Hassan-Nahoum also demanded the removal of Betar USA as a ZOA coalition member and to expel it from the American Zionist Movement.

In addition to a request for a public apology from the ZOA coalition, Kol Yisrael also called upon World Zionist chairman and former World Betar CEO Yaakov Hagoel to denounce Betar USA’s statements.

ZOA is set to file a response. Klein said that he was open to solving the issue through discussion, but if it were not resolved amicably, ZOA would “file serious counterclaims against Kol Yisrael, which could result in Kol Yisrael’s removal from the election.”

Betar called their removal 'absurd'

Betar said that it was absurd to call for the removal of the 100-year-old organization, asking if its opponents would also boycott Hagoel and others affiliated with the global Betar movement.

“Betar has built a worldwide movement where we have Jews standing up and fighting back worldwide. We have had enough,” said Levy.

“Betar is one of a tiny group of American Jewish organizations to unequivocally support the State of Israel and the government of America. We support [US] President [Donald] Trump’s peace plan; we support the transfer of jihadists from America and Gaza, and that’s mainstream.

“These radicals who still speak of a two-state solution... have lost the plot. We are the good guys fighting in the war,” Levy continued.

He said that the group was being criticized but had been the only one taking action against anti-Israel events and protests at synagogues.

“Just as Israel internally has forgotten so much, which brought us to October 7, so too has the Diaspora Jewry forgotten our need to fight back,” said Levy.

“What is this need to condemn Zionist Betar in a time of emergency for the Jewish people? Condemning Betar for fighting back is shameful for StandWithUs, Kol Yisrael, and the ADL [Anti-Defamation League].”

THE ADL had added Betar USA to a list of extremist groups, lambasting it for its aggressive protests and inciting images. Klein suggested that the timing of the ADL listing and the filing were not coincidental.

Hassan-Nahoum said that “at a time when Israel has hostages in Gaza dungeons, enemies on seven kinetic fronts, and a large communications war, the Jewish people have to be standing together and not bullying and denigrating each other.”

“Betar USA has sadly forgotten that the main ethos of [Revisionist Zionist movement founder Ze’ev] Jabotinsky was a decent human being,” said Hassan-Nahoum. “Bullying, threatening, and blackmailing members of our slate with baseless and malicious accusations is a red line.

“We all want to be focused on the good, on working together, collaborating, innovating, and reinvigorating the World Zionist Congress with new incredible vitality, energy, and relevance.”

Other parties involved in the dispute have declined to comment until the complaint has been adjudicated.