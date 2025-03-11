Bus carrying Yeshiva students overturns in NJ, one student in critical condition

Dozens of Yeshiva students from the Skver hasidic dynasty were wounded, and one is in critical condition after their bus overturned on Monday night in Montvale, New Jersey, according to the Monsey Scoop and other US media.

While the student in critical condition was initially thought to be dead, Montvale Mayor Mike Ghassali said the boy “now has a pulse” in a post on X at 9:30 p.m.

The accident occurred on the Garden State Parkway near Exit 172, as the bus was traveling from Lakewood to New Square, Montvale Mayor Mike Ghassali stated, adding that the bus was carrying 31 people.

Footage from CBS news Chopper 2 showed the bus on its side facing the opposite direction of traffic.

Emergency personnel on Monday night were reportedly providing treatment to 29 Yeshiva students and two adults, with at least one person in critical condition, according to the Monsey Scoop. The victim in critical condition was airlifted via a medevac to a trauma center. Footage of the bus on its side, Montvale, New Jersey @MayorGhassali (credit: Screenshot/Facebook )

The students were traveling to attend a Sheva Brachos celebrating the grandchild of the Skverer Rebbe when the bus crashed shortly before 8 p.m.

First responders

Rockland Hatzoloh, along with other first responders, rushed to the scene where they found an individual trapped beneath the wreckage, according to local reports.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all first responders and the neighboring towns’ first responders for their swift assistance," said Mayor Ghassali. "Special thanks to Rockland Hatzoloh Ambulance Service for arriving on the scene to help.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and their families during this difficult time.”

On Tuesday morning, Mayor Ghassali updated that there were no fatalities, and that 13 people were transported to local hospitals.