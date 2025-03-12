British MP slams secret filming, sharing of video of her in Knesset meeting

Labour MP Emily Thornberry has demanded an investigation after she was covertly filmed while participating in a UK parliamentary delegation visit to Israel’s Knesset.

The footage of Thornberry, an MP for Islington South, Finsbury, and De Beauvoir, was published on Tuesday without her consent, an act which she called "unacceptable."

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel shared the video on her Instagram. However, she has since removed it. The clip depicts a conversation between her and Thornberry, where she questioned the British MP on whether she had spoken to West Bank residents about how they would vote were elections to take place.

Haskel then interrupted Thornberry and said, “The fact is that there’s no election because the day after, Hamas is going to take control."

Thornberry raised the incident in a session of the Foreign Affairs Committee, asking Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer whether such conduct would be tolerated in the UK.

“Would you expect, minister, if there was a visiting delegation of members of parliament to the House of Commons, for the delegation to be videoed without their knowledge or consent?” she asked Falconer. “Or for it to be put onto Instagram and indeed briefed to, let's say, the Daily Telegraph in disparaging terms.”

“Certainly we had no knowledge that it was being videoed and assumed, of course, that it would never happen. And I have to say, I’ve just found out about it, and to say that I’m cross might be an understatement.”

Knesset members were 'quite insulting'

Thornberry also said that some members of the Knesset were "quite provocative" and "quite insulting" and that their attitude was "remarkably rude," but insisted that the UK delegation did "their utmost to keep their decorum and remain polite."

She then added that “It would be particularly bad, wouldn't it, if it was the deputy foreign minister of Israel who would be videoed in the UK and for disparaging comments to be made about her evidence or a private meeting that she'd had, let's say, with us?"

“I would ask the Foreign Office to investigate this, please," she added, "and to find out why this has happened, who made the decision, and to ask them to take it down and to apologize."

Falconer said it was the first he had heard about the matter and that he would "look into it and come back to the committee.”