Israeli-American Council joins major Jewish group coalition Conference of Presidents

The Israeli-American Council (IAC) joined The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations (COP), the organizations announced in a joint Tuesday press release.

The Israeli-American community and advocacy group joins 48 other longstanding Jewish civil society, political, and religious organizations under the COP umbrella.

The entry of IAC came after a review by COP's membership committee, according to the release, which approved the group in acknowledgment of its work in fostering Jewish identity and uniting and engaging with Israeli-Americans.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Israeli-American Council to the Conference of Presidents,” COP chair Harriet Schleifer said in the Tuesday statement. “IAC plays a transformative role in connecting Israeli-Americans to Jewish life and advocacy, and we look forward to their contributions in strengthening our shared mission.”

The groups said that the IAC's inclusion was part of COP's efforts to grow and strengthen Jewish unity.

'Strength through unity'

“The Israeli-American voice is a vital component of American Jewry," said IAC national co-chairs Dr. Avi Almozlino and Tal Shuster. "We look forward to working with our illustrious colleagues in the Conference to strengthen the Jewish community and build for our children the bright future they deserve.”

IAC CEO and former US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Elan Carr said that the conference's motto, "strength through unity," was a principle that also animated his organization.

"This is a great moment of Jewish unity and empowerment, marking not only the integration of Israeli-Americans into the Jewish mainstream but also the incorporation of the Israeli ethos into Diaspora Jewry," said Carr.

IAC was founded in Los Angeles in 2007 as the Israeli Leadership Council, according to its website, but was renamed in 2013 to reflect its mission to unite and represent the 800,000-strong Israeli-American community through their shared culture, language, and history.