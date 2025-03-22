Woman arrested for suspected murder of Jewish pensioner in UK

Detectives in Greater Manchester arrested a 70-year-old woman on suspicion of the murder of Jewish pensioner David Berman, 84, police and media reported earlier this week.

The victim’s name was shared by Jewish News.

Berman’s remains were discovered at his home on May 13. The injuries discovered on his body were deemed suspicious after a post-mortem inquiry.

Local authorities confirmed on Tuesday that they arrested the suspect in Prestwich, but has since been released on bail, according to the Manchester Evening News. It was said that she was known to the victim.

“We understand the concern this news will raise within Bury that we have launched a murder investigation," said Detective Inspector Alex Wilkinson. "I would like to reassure the local community our initial enquiries suggest it is a contained incident with no wider threat to the public.

“As part of our investigation we must follow strict procedure and ensure we obtain as much evidence as possible to understand more what happened which has sadly led to an elderly man losing their life.”

'A nice guy': Neighbors of Manchester murder victim speak out

Neighbors told local media that Berman was a nice man who had only recently retired from working as a carpenter.

"He was a nice guy. I would see him going up and down the street to get his paper. I would have a crack with him,” one neighbor told the Manchester Evening News. "It's a bit of a shock. I just can't believe it. It's not something you expect to happen on your doorstep."

Another neighbor shared, "He was a lovely, well-mannered gentleman. He seemed like he had a big heart. When we moved in, he was the first to come and say hello and see if we were okay.

"He was just a really nice person. He wouldn't say anything bad about anybody. He was a carpenter, and he only retired last year, which goes to show what he was like. It's a big shock."