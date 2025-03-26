OU Advocacy urges Senate to confirm Huckabee as ambassador to Israel

The Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, the public policy arm of the Orthodox Union, urged the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Monday to confirm Governor Mike Huckabee as the next US ambassador to Israel, the organization said in a statement.

In a letter sent to all senators on the committee, the OU emphasized Huckabee’s longstanding support for Israel’s security and his recognition of the Jewish people’s historical connection to the land of Israel.

While the organization noted it does not typically take positions on nominations, it said it made an exception in this case due to what it described as misrepresentations of Huckabee’s views by certain Jewish groups claiming to represent the wider American Jewish community.

Huckabee has publicly supported the annexation of the West Bank, a position that has drawn criticism from liberal Jewish groups, as previously reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Nathan Diament, executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, addressed what he called misconceptions about Huckabee's views, arguing that they align with the positions of many in the American Jewish community.

'His perspective is vital'

“Governor Huckabee brings a profound understanding of the security challenges confronting Israel and an unwavering commitment to the US-Israel alliance,” said Diament. “His perspective is vital at a time when American policy must address the ongoing threats from Iranian-backed terror groups, a reality made painfully clear since the October 7th Hamas attack.”

The OU rejected claims that Huckabee’s views are extreme, stating that peace in the region can only be achieved if the Palestinians recognize Israel’s legitimacy.

"We deeply value the support of the Christian Zionist community, including Governor Huckabee, in standing against antisemitism and defending Israel’s right to exist in peace and security," Diament added. "His nomination reflects a principled commitment to these issues, which is especially vital at this critical moment."