Danny Wolf and Bruce Pearl, two Jewish March Madness figures, will face off in a Shabbat showdown

This year’s NCAA college basketball tournament has, so far, been a good one for its most prominent Jewish personalities. Going into Friday night, four coaches of top teams, and one star on the court, are all still alive.

But by the time Saturday night rolls around, at least one of those people is going to be heading home.

That’s because Friday night, in addition to being the beginning of Shabbat, is when Jewish player Danny Wolf’s No. 5 Michigan will face off against No. 1 Auburn, led by Jewish coach Bruce Pearl.

The Shabbat Showdown between Wolf and Pearl is March Madness’ highest-profile Jewish face-off yet.

Wolf, a 7-foot junior who's a threat in the lane and at the three-point line, has had a standout college career and is expected to be drafted into the NBA later this year.

Jewish identity in sports

An Israeli-American, he attended Jewish day school, has faced antisemitism on the court and values the opportunity to dispel stereotypes about Jews and sports.

Pearl, who is Auburn’s all-time winningest coach, is outspoken about his Jewish identity and support for Israel. He took his team to Israel in 2022 and recently used a postgame press conference to draw awareness to Edan Alexander, the last living American hostage held by Hamas in Gaza.

Auburn is favored to win on Friday night and advance to the Elite Eight — but there’s nothing the bracket loves more than an upset.

No matter who wins, another Jewish matchup is possible in the Final Four — or even the championship game.