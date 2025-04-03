Global Jewish school leaders unite in new partnership

To strengthen connections and collaboration among Jewish educators globally, the Yael Foundation has launched a groundbreaking leadership exchange program. This initiative links Jewish school leaders from Europe and Latin America with their peers in the United States, offering a six-month mentorship and knowledge-sharing opportunity aimed at improving Jewish education worldwide.

By holding virtual meetings every two months and facilitating in-person school visits, educators involved will delve into important subjects like leadership strategies, curriculum development, informal Jewish education, and the nuances of Jewish identity in varied school communities. This program aspires to forge enduring professional connections and inspire innovative methods for Jewish education worldwide.

Key educators in the inaugural cohort include Rabbi Benedetto Carucci Viterbi from Scuole Ebraiche di Roma, Ms. Luna Alfron Coriat from Madrid’s Colegio Estrella Toledano, and Rabbi Dr. Isaac Sitt from the Ohr Haiim School in Mexico City. These individuals are working with U.S. school leaders like Rabbi Dr. Jeffrey Kobrin of North Shore Hebrew Academy, Rabbi Aaron Frank of the Ramaz School in Manhattan, and Rabbi Yaakov Sadigh of Hillel Yeshiva in Deal, New Jersey.

Founder of the Yael Foundation, Uri Poliavich, underscored the program’s broader mission. “For too long, Jewish schools around the world have been islands working on their own without significant collaboration,” he stated. “This program is an expression of our belief that strong, inspired leadership and partnerships are the key to a vibrant Jewish future. By creating meaningful peer-to-peer partnerships, we are fostering a strong sense of global Jewish solidarity.”

Throughout the program, participants will take part in structured mentorship sessions and engage in direct involvement. discussions, and have hands-on experiences during school visits. These visits will provide insight into institutional operations, classroom environments, and the overall cultural fabric of each school.

Raizi Chechik, the project manager for the Yael Foundation, highlighted its significance. “This exchange is more than professional development—it’s a two-way bridge of learning and leadership,” she said. “The diversity of context between schools in Europe and Latin America and those in the U.S. is precisely what makes this initiative so vital and powerful.”

Since its founding in 2020 by Uri and Yael Poliavich, the Yael Foundation has been at the forefront of initiatives to transform Jewish education. The foundation drives innovation and meaningful change within Jewish communities worldwide through grants and partnerships.

This article was written in collaboration with the Yael Foundation.