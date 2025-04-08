New York street co-named after Chabad's Lubavitcher Rebbe

Crown Heights' President Street in New York now bears the co-name "Lubavitcher Rebbe Way," honoring the leader of the Chabad movement, the New York City Council confirmed after greenlighting the addition in December.

The honoree, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, was a prominent Hasidic rabbi, was born in 1902 in what is now Ukraine. He became the Rebbe in 1951 and led the Chabad movement until his death in 1994.

"After escaping the Holocaust and arriving in the United States in 1941, the Rebbe’s leadership expanded Chabad-Lubavitch’s global reach, establishing countless institutions: kindergartens, schools, drug rehabilitation centers, care homes and synagogues,” said Democratic Council Member Crystal Hudson, who introduced the bill.

The renaming applies to the segment of President Street between Brooklyn and New York Avenues, the former home of the Rabbi and his wife, Rebbetzin Chaya Mushka Schneerson.

The event was attended by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who later visited Rabbi Schneerson's grave. “During the most difficult days of my life — not only as mayor but also as borough president — I’ve found my way to the Grand Rebbe’s grave,” Adams said. Adams has visited the site at least six times, according to the New York Post.

Later in the day Sunday, I also visited the Grand Rebbe's grave, where I prayed for strength and peace as we continue to make our city a better place for all our communities.The Rebbe’s wisdom continues to inspire me. pic.twitter.com/YqQ2lHRNS5 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) April 7, 2025

A MAN PRAYS at the graveside of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, at the Old Montefiore Cemetery in New York. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

A popular holy site for Jews and non-Jews

The Ohel is considered a holy site by many Jews, particularly hassific adherents of Chabad, with approximately 50,000 people - both Jews and non-Jews - visiting the grave every year.

On the first anniversary of October 7, President-elect Donald Trump visited the Ohel, the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

Recently, two other notable world leaders - President Javier Milei of Argentina and Prime Minister Edi Rama of Albania - have both visited the Ohel.