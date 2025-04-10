Gaza hostage plot to Iran was fake – Jewish Chronicle avoids UK watchdog probe

A retracted report falsely claiming that Hamas planned to smuggle Israeli hostages from Gaza to Iran will not lead to a formal investigation of the Jewish Chronicle, the UK’s press regulator announced this week.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) said on April 8 that it would not pursue a full standards investigation, citing the Chronicle's "serious and meaningful" engagement, its swift removal of the disputed articles, and significant reforms to its editorial procedures. However, the regulator emphasized that it would continue to monitor the publication and require regular reporting on its editorial processes.

The articles at the center of the controversy were written by freelance contributor Elon Perry, a UK-based Israeli writer.

As The Telegraph reported, Perry had claimed, among other things, that a document revealed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was plotting to flee to Iran with Israeli hostages. The report, which gained traction in some Israeli political circles and media, was later dismissed by other Israeli outlets as a “wild fabrication” and denied by the IDF. Questions were also raised about Perry’s credentials, including doubts over his alleged academic posts and journalism experience.

Following an internal review, the Jewish Chronicle deleted all of Perry's articles and issued a public apology, saying: "We deeply regret the chain of events that led to this point. We apologise to our loyal readers and have reviewed our internal processes so that this will not be repeated."

Concerns about editorial standards

The episode added to long-standing concerns about editorial standards at the Chronicle. As The Jerusalem Post reported in September 2024, under the leadership of then-editor Jake Wallis Simons, the paper faced growing internal tensions, high-profile resignations, and sharp criticism over its editorial direction. Columnists including Jonathan Freedland, David Aaronovitch, Hadley Freeman, and David Baddiel resigned amid concerns over the paper’s perceived political shift and the fallout from the scandal.

Simons, who authored the book Israelophobia: The Newest Version of the Oldest Hatred and What To Do About It, stepped down as editor in February 2025 and was replaced by veteran journalist Daniel Schwammenthal, formerly of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones.

According to IPSO, the Chronicle’s leadership—including CEO Jo Bucci, Managing Editor and Standards Officer Keren David, and both editors who served during the period—cooperated fully with the regulator. The paper attributed the failure in oversight to staff absences and acknowledged that articles had bypassed standard verification protocols.

In response, the Chronicle implemented a range of reforms, including stricter procedures for onboarding freelance contributors, an expanded role for editorial standards enforcement, newsroom staff expansion, and additional training focused on accuracy and source verification.

"This was a concerning incident," said IPSO Chair Lord Faulks. "IPSO examined closely what happened and the actions the Jewish Chronicle has taken to prevent any recurrence. The publication's senior leadership team has engaged seriously and meaningfully with IPSO… We will continue to work with them to ensure that the changes made are lasting and effective."

Bucci welcomed IPSO’s decision, telling The Telegraph: “The JC’s positive and transparent approach, coupled with the leadership team’s proactive engagement with the press regulator, set a strong foundation for upholding the highest standards of journalism going forward.”

While IPSO confirmed that no complaints were upheld against the paper in 2024, the incident has highlighted broader concerns about journalism standards, particularly in coverage of the Gaza conflict. In a separate case, the BBC withdrew a documentary after it was revealed the 13-year-old narrator was the son of a Hamas official—a move that sparked public outcry and a formal review by the UK’s broadcasting regulator, Ofcom.

Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and other Western countries.

Mathilda Heller contributed to this report