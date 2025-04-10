The Jewish Future slate offers a unifying vision for zionism in World Zionist Congress elections

You may ask: “Why is this slate different from all other slates?”

The Jewish Future answers: “We’re not Left. We’re not Right. We’re moving forward!”

Many slates running for the World Zionist Congress want to move the Zionist movement to the ideological left or right. The Jewish Future posits a new vision – to move us forward as one people under big tent Zionism. The Jewish Future is the centrist choice for the World Zionist Congress. We are committed to unifying the Jewish people – by rejecting extremism and embracing the values that unite us.

The Jewish Future offers a vision that all Zionists can rally around: a Jewish and democratic Israel within safe and secure borders, a relentless focus on educating and empowering the next generation, and responsive and transparent Zionist leadership. By strengthening Zionist youth movements, fostering stronger connections to Israel, investing in youth education, and rebuilding Israel’s south and north, The Jewish Future will ensure a thriving, secure, and proud Jewish future. The Jewish Future proposes funding week-long retreats for teens focused on community-based Jewish identity. (Credit: Tzofim North America)

“Many slates claim they will stop antisemitism. Why does The Jewish Future focus on ‘reclaiming Zionism’ to protect our kids?”

"We need to teach our kids that Zionism is the national liberation movement of the Jewish people and that the alternative to Jewish sovereignty is Jewish powerlessness." - Rabbi David Gedzelman, lead delegate of The Jewish Future, said.

The next generation of American Jews is at risk of abandoning their connection to the Jewish people, as antisemitism and misinformation about Zionism and the Jewish people take root on campuses. Our slate will counter that by educating, engaging, and empowering the next generation. Zionist education must begin with teaching our children to understand the very idea of the Jewish people, an idea which today is under assault. The Jewish Future slate has the scholars, rabbis and educators who are equipped to move our national institutions to understand and address this reality.

The Jewish Future slate will strengthen Zionist youth movements like Tzofim North America. We will propose that the National institutions give Tzofim the resources necessary for making the magic of putting on the Israel Scouts uniform available to all of our children in North America. The Jewish Future slate believes in the power of education to empower Jewish youth. (Credit: Tzofim North America)

The Jewish Future proposes funding week-long teen retreats that teach young people that Jewishness is about peoplehood first and foremost. These programs aim to teach Jewish youth about the core values of Zionism and hope to instill a pride in participants’ Jewish identity so they can be confident, unafraid members of the Jewish people. The goal is not just education but inspiration, empowering the next generation to carry Zionism forward.

A strong connection between diaspora Jews and Israel is also essential for the future of both communities. To this end, The Jewish Future supports initiatives that increase opportunities for Jews worldwide to travel to Israel such as educational trips, volunteer programs, and cultural exchanges.

Finally, a key tenet of our slate’s platform is to reduce the financial barriers to Zionist programming, so that every American Jew can fulfill their birthright and experience all that the State of Israel has to offer firsthand.

“Many other slates focus on investing in Israel’s security. Why does The Jewish Future also focus on rebuilding frontline communities?”

The October 7th attack on Israel and the ensuing war have left deep scars, particularly in communities along the Gaza border and in the northern Galilee. For The Jewish Future, rebuilding these communities and seeding new ones in the Negev and the Galilee is about more than just infrastructure; it’s a matter of Jewish solidarity and ensuring Israel’s most vulnerable populations receive the support they need.

"In the wake of the unconscionable October 7th attack, it is more important than ever that Jewish people around the world are unified in defense of each other and of Israel, and that is exactly the kind of leadership that The Jewish Future slate represents," said Georgia State Rep. Esther Panitch, a member of the slate.

The Jewish Future advocates for direct investments in these areas, prioritizing rebuilding efforts and providing resources for residents affected by the ongoing conflict. These communities are not just strategic locations; they are vital to Israel’s identity and security, and The Jewish Future is committed to ensuring they recover and thrive. Let’s give the most idealistic of our young people the opportunity to be part of new communities in these areas as part of a new wave of Aliyah, unafraid and proud.

“Many other slates seek to improve education. Why does The Jewish Future work to expand Modern Hebrew education?”

The Jewish Future slate believes in the power of education to empower Jewish youth, including teaching our kids Modern Israeli Hebrew to provide a shared foundation for the Jewish people. By introducing Modern Hebrew as a foreign language option in public middle and high schools in the United States, particularly in communities with sizable Jewish populations, The Jewish Future aims to make Hebrew more accessible to young people and an even stronger unifying force for the Jewish people.

Vote for The Jewish Future. Let’s move forward!

As the WZC election continues, The Jewish Future slate stands as the clear choice for those who believe in the power of Zionism to unite, educate, and inspire. For those who want to reclaim Zionism, reject extremism, and empower the next generation, voting for The Jewish Future slate is a vote for a unified and unafraid Jewish future with our kids at the forefront.