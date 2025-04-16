MK Gilad Kariv sends letter of support to Josh Shapiro after arson attack

The Democrats MK Gilad Kariv on Tuesday sent a letter to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to offer support after Shapiro’s residence was set on fire on the first night of Passover.

“I was relieved to learn that your family members and guests were not physically harmed, and I sincerely hope that the emotional impact will be as minimal as possible,” Kariv wrote.

To set fire to Shapiro’s home on Passover – a holiday commemorating Jewish liberation – was more than just an assault on the governor, “it was an assault on the values of freedom, tolerance, and religious faith,” he said.

“We believe it is our duty to stand by every Jew, including when it comes to a leading public figure devoted to strengthening his community and preserving the democratic fabric of American society."

“I have no doubt that you will continue your public mission with courage, dedication, and determination,” he stated. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro in conversation ahead of providing an update on the act of arson that took place at the Governor's Residence, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 13, 2025. (credit: Commonwealth Media Services/Handout via REUTERS)

A man has been arrested for setting Shapiro’s home on fire

Shapiro said on Sunday that the governor's residence was set on fire overnight by an arsonist, prompting his family's evacuation.

"Last night at about 2 AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg," Shapiro posted on social media, "Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished."

A 38-year-old man named Cody Balmer is in custody for the arson attack, Pennsylvania state authorities said at a press conference on Sunday.

Balmer had homemade incendiary devices in his possession and made it inside the residence before leaving, according to the state police commissioner. He was apprehended on Sunday in the Harrisburg area.

His charges will include terrorism, attempted murder, and arson.