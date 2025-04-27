Masa Israel Journey to host world’s largest English-language Yom HaZikaron ceremony

Masa, the leader in global Jewish and Israel-focused programming, will hold its 17th annual Yom-HaZikaron ceremony at Yad L’Shiryon in Latrun on Tuesday evening, April 29, at 7:45 PM. The event, which will be broadcast live to Jewish communities worldwide on the Jerusalem Post website, will host more than 4,500 attendees and countless viewers worldwide.

This year’s commemoration, entitled “Together We Remember,” has special significance in the wake of the October 7 massacre, the ongoing war, and the sharp rise in global antisemitism, and will provide a space for collective reflection.

Notable attendees will include Yossi Fuchs, Cabinet Secretary of the Government of Israel; Rebecca Caspi, Senior VP, Global Operations & Director General, JFNA Israel; and Yehuda Setton, CEO of The Jewish Agency for Israel. They will be joined by Masa Fellows and alumni, Jewish Federation delegates, bereaved families, and community members.Major General (res.) Doron Almog, Chairman of the Executive of The Jewish Agency for Israel, and Meir Holtz, CEO of Masa, will deliver remarks.

This year’s ceremony will share the stories of Masa alumni who fell in battle: French-born Sgt. Maj. (res.) Ronny Ganizate Z’L, who fell in Lebanon, and Sergeant Ilan Cohen Z” L, who made aliyah from Argentina and fell in Gaza.

In addition, the event will share the stories of Captain (posthumously) Daniel Peretz Z’L, South African-born platoon commander in the Armored Corps, who fell on October 7 and whose body remains in the hands of Hamas; Hersh Goldberg-Polin Z” L, who was shot and kidnapped from the Nova Festival and murdered in Hamas captivity; Bruna Valeanu Z” L and Hanani Glazer Z”L, both originally from Brazil, murdered at the Nova Festival; and Israel Police Inspector Andrei Poshibai Z” L, born in Ukraine, who fell on October 7, while rescuing people from the Nova Festival.

“Yom HaZikaron, our Day of Remembrance, is an essential part of Israel and the Jewish people,” says Meir Holtz, CEO of Masa Israel Journey. “Each year, we hold the ceremony in English and other languages to make this day accessible to Masa fellows in Israel in a language they understand and with content they can relate to. This year, this goal feels more important than ever. The Jewish people are at a pivotal moment; our unity and solidarity are critical. That’s why this year’s theme is “Together We Remember.” This ceremony is for us to focus on the heroes, cherish the world they left behind, and try to be worthy of their sacrifice. May their memory be a blessing.”

Masa fellows will honor the memories of their fallen loved ones, including Captain Omer Neutra Z” L (USA), whose body is still being held by Hamas. His childhood friend, Abigail, a Masa fellow, will talk about Omer, and Sofia, an American participating in a Masa program in Israel, will honor the memory of Yogev Pezi Z” L, an Israeli who served as a Shaliach to a Jewish summer camp in the United States. Wreaths will be laid by bereaved families and representatives from the Israeli government, Keren Ha-Yesod, and JFNA.

“On Yom HaZikaron, we come together with deep sadness and a strong sense of responsibility. We remember the brave men and women who gave their lives for the State of Israel. Their memory serves as a moral compass, connecting the past to the future,” said Chairman of The Jewish Agency, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog. “The stories show the deep connection between the Jewish people and the State of Israel.”

For more information or to watch the live stream, visit Masa’s Facebook and YouTube, or view the live stream on the Jerusalem Post website.