First Jewish people’s choice awards to be held in Times Square

New York, Times Square — On May 1, 2025, the Jewish community of New York, in cooperation with the emergency response organization ZAKA, will host the inaugural Jewish People’s Choice Awards at Circo NYC in Times Square. The event aims to acknowledge the efforts of Jewish influencers who have voiced support for Israel in the wake of the October 7 attacks.

Organizers describe the event as a gathering for young Jewish figures who have used social media to share their views and advocate for Israel. A voting element will allow attendees to select their preferred activist, and proceeds from ticket sales will support ZAKA’s efforts to establish a Mental Resilience Center for its volunteers.

The initiative is led by Izzy Karten, a Columbia University graduate and Jewish activist, who said the idea was born from a desire to bring together individuals who had been working independently. “I wanted to help ZAKA, and I wanted to bring together young influencers who’ve been doing this work alone — and give them a way to unite, and hopefully become a real community,” Karten said.

The event will include remarks from public figures such as Ambassador Danny Danon, Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, who stated: “On October 7, the Jewish people endured the unthinkable — the darkest day in Israel’s history — and ZAKA volunteers were on the frontlines to sanctify and dignify those we lost.” A video message will also be presented from former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

A recent survey conducted among 100 Jewish community leaders in the United States found that 72 percent of respondents said their communities lack emergency preparedness, and 70 percent expressed a need for support in managing crisis response. In response to such findings, ZAKA has launched a Diaspora Communities Division aimed at providing training and resources to Jewish communities abroad.

The award nominees include Emily Austin, Zach Sage Fox, Elizabeth Pipko, Yechiel Jacobs, Adela Cojab, Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, Legislator Mazi Melesa Pilip, Kosha Dillz, Morgan Raum, David Farhi, Ido Denti, Mikey Greenblatt, Sydney Lorch, Moshe Davis, Rabbi Daniel Bortz, Linda Haviv, Noy Leyb, Elena Katan, Eli Gelb, Kenny Liebowitz, Ron Refael, Mikael Rochman, and Bar Halperin.

The ceremony will conclude with a Yom Ha’atzmaut celebration. All proceeds from the evening will be directed toward ZAKA’s mental health initiative, including the planned establishment of a resilience center for its volunteers who have been active in mass-casualty incidents.

