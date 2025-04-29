Florence Paley celebrates 94th birthday with heartwarming visit to Israeli seminary

Florence Paley marked her 94th birthday in the most meaningful way possible by visiting the girls’ seminary she helped establish in the southern Israeli town of Naveh in partnership with Jewish National Fund-USA. The visit was made even more special by a surprise birthday celebration organized by the seminary's students and staff.

Paley, accompanied by her son Steve and daughter-in-law Laura, was visibly moved as she toured the school, met the students, and witnessed firsthand the impact of her generosity. For Florence, who has held a lifelong bond with the land and people of Israel, this was far more than just a birthday—it was a homecoming.

“We knew that mom feels such a deep connection to Israel and the people of Halutza that we couldn’t think of a better birthday surprise than to see the living, breathing, thriving community that she supports help celebrate her special day,” said Laura. “When the girls showed up and sang to her, it was one of the most beautiful things I’ve seen. We’re so thankful to the seminary for helping to make this surprise a possibility! We know mom will never forget it.”

The students of the seminary prepared a heartfelt celebration, welcoming Florence with songs, handmade signs, and a birthday cake. Their joy was infectious, and the room buzzed with gratitude—both from the girls whose lives have been shaped by the seminary, and from Florence herself, who was overwhelmed with emotion.

The small town of Naveh, located in the Negev Desert between the borders with Egypt and Gaza, has become a symbol of renewal and resilience. Thanks to supporters like Florence Paley, the area continues to grow as a vibrant hub of Jewish life and learning.

Florence’s visit was a poignant reminder of the powerful impact that one person’s commitment can have on generations to come. Her deep-rooted love for Israel, paired with her unwavering support for Jewish education, has not only built institutions but inspired countless lives.

As Florence sat surrounded by the young women singing in her honor, it was clear that this birthday was about much more than turning 94—it was a celebration of a lifetime of dedication, vision, and love.

This article was written in cooperation with JNF-USA.