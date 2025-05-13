Betar US vows to expand Trump admin's effort to deport foreign anti-Israel students from US

Betar US, the American branch of the century-old Zionist youth movement founded by Ze’ev Jabotinsky, announced on Monday that it would double down on its efforts to identify and help deport foreign anti-Israel demonstrators from the United States.

The group said it is working in coordination with the Trump administration to share intelligence and target individuals it deems a threat to public safety.

The announcement comes after Betar publicly released a list of thousands of names in February, describing them as dangerous foreign agitators affiliated with or sympathetic to terror groups such as Hamas.

Since then, Betar says arrests have already been made, including of Hamas supporters Mahmoud Khalil and Mohsen Mahdawi.

“These are dangerous people that need to be removed from our streets and campuses before it’s too late,” said Jon Mantell, CEO of Betar US. “We have given the government thousands of names of known jihadis, many of whom could be ticking time bombs. When they chant about globalizing the intifada, they are talking about another 9/11. It’s a threat to America that must be stopped.” Columbia student demonstrators show support as others chain themselves to the gates of St. Paul’s Chapel at Columbia University to denounce the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil in New York City, US, April 2, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/DANA EDWARDS)

Mantell added that Betar’s renewed campaign is based on public safety, not politics. “This is the home of the brave and the land of the free—not the home of depraved jihadis. It’s time to make America safe again. We, the Jabotinsky Jews, will not be silenced and sidelined by foreigners doing the bidding of terror organizations like Hamas.”

Betar US spokesman Daniel Levy echoed those remarks, saying: “We will unmask these terrorists who attack Jews with impunity. Those who cosplay Hamas on campus will be hit hard by the full weight of the law. This isn’t about freedom of speech or assembly—it’s about public safety. There is no constitutional right to jihad. Betar will not stop until every illegal jihadi has been deported from the United States. We’ve ji-had enough. They must go.”

Levy concluded by invoking a famous quote from Betar founder Ze’ev Jabotinsky: “To our Jewish brothers and sisters, we reiterate the words of Rosh Betar: ‘Liquidate the diaspora or the diaspora will liquidate you.’ It’s fight or flight time—either you fight back against the Jew-haters or claim your free one-way flight home to Israel, where Jews protect themselves by themselves and always will.”

What is Betar?

Founded in 1923 in Riga, Latvia, Betar is a right-wing Zionist youth movement that promotes Jewish self-defense, national pride, and aliyah to Israel.

The movement, named after the Jewish fortress of Beitar destroyed during the Bar Kokhba revolt, has branches worldwide and has seen renewed activity since the October 7 Hamas massacre in Israel.