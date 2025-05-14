Arkansas State Representative Mindy McAlindon, who introduced a bill to refer to the West Bank as “Judea and Samaria” — which passed last month — told The Jerusalem Post that the legislation is rooted in historical facts.

“I felt that the area should be recognized as Judea and Samaria. That is the rightful name of the land,” she said in an interview with the Post. “I really felt it was important to speak the truth and use the term Judea and Samaria, because ‘West Bank’ is a relatively new and highly politicized term.”

When Representative McAlindon introduced the bill, she received a great deal of support, but there were also voices of criticism. “I had people testify against it, saying it was about picking sides, that it wasn’t the right thing to do. They said the land had been inhabited by many different people over the decades and centuries, and could be referred to in many different ways,” she said. “There was even a Jewish woman who testified in the Senate against the bill. But my response was: this land was given to the Jews centuries ago—it has always been their land. The fact that others may have come and occupied it at different points in time doesn’t change what it truly is.”

Arkansas visit from ADJS founders

This week, the founders of the organization American Friends of Judea and Samaria (AFJS), Rafi Lazerowitz and Yigal Dilmoni, visited the state of Arkansas to present Representative McAlindon with a certificate of appreciation and honorary membership in the AFJS. “Even though we live far apart, we are deeply connected because we share the same values,” Yigal Dilmoni told her. Arkansas passes law recognizing Judea and Samaria, bans 'West Bank' term in official use (credit: American Friends of Judea and Samaria)

The Speaker of the Knesset, MK Amir Ohana, along with MK Dan Illouz and MK Simcha Rothman, congratulated McAlindon by phone on the success of her initiative.

“I would like to thank you for this important move,” Ohana said. “Recognizing Judea and Samaria shows that the Jewish people were never conquerors or occupiers of their ancestral land.”

The bill prohibits Arkansas state agencies from using the term “West Bank” in official government documents, press releases, and other communications. It passed in the Arkansas House of Representatives last month and was later signed into law by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a Republican. The law is set to go into effect in the coming weeks.

Now that McAlindon considers the “mission accomplished” in Arkansas, she’s thinking about the next steps.

“I hope I can get other states to pass similar legislation. I think it's really important for us as a country to show that support,” she told the Post. “After the events of October 7th, people began to realize the importance of terminology—words have meaning.”