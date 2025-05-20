A historic moment: UK's Liberal and Reform movements unify as Progressive Judaism

In a significant moment for British Jewry, the UK's Reform (b. 1840) and Liberal (b. 1902) movements have voted to unite as one singular body: 'Progressive Judaism.'

Progressive Judaism will now become the UK's largest synagogue movement in terms of the number of communities (80). Additionally, it will represent a third of all synagogue-affiliated Jews in the country.

Until this point, the two Jewish denominations have never unified. It is also the first merger of any two religious streams since the Presbyterian and Congregational Christian groupings formed the United Reformed Church in 1972.

"The decision has been in some ways over a century in the making and in some ways two years in the making," Rabbi Josh Levy, CEO of the Movement for Reform Judaism, told the Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

Rabbi Levy, alongside Rabbi Charley Baginsky, CEO of Liberal Judaism, spent the last two years travelling to all the Liberal and Reform Jewish communities in the country in order to get to know them and find out what they want their Judaism to look like.

'We need each other, we need to work together'

"This is a moment in history that we are responding to," said Rabbi Baginsky in the same conversation with the Post. "We need each other, we need to work together."

During the two-year period, the two picked up on what Rabbi Baginsky referred to as "huge diversity, not between movements but between communities."

"We have heard first-hand how Progressive Jews all around the country want to take this once-in-a-generation opportunity to create something new and intentional," said Rabbi Levy. "A Progressive Judaism that has something to say to the world and that can help more people have more fulfilling religious lives.” "There is something profoundly optimistic about deciding to work together," Rabbi Baginsky told the Post. "There is something beautiful about bringing people together rather than having schisms."

The process was also overseen by Advisory Board chair Dr Ed Kessler, who called it "the biggest change and most significant development in British Judaism since the Second World War." Members of ELELS, Oaks Lane and Harlow celebrate the news at one of Sunday's Progressive ice cream picnics (credit: Zoe Norfolk)

"For the first time, this country now has a single, unified Progressive Judaism – providing a voice and a space that brings together timeless Jewish tradition with the diversity and values of 21st-century Jewish life.”

Rabbi Baginsky stressed the desire to create the "next iteration of Progressive Jewish history" - something that will be "long and lasting for our children and the generations who come after us."

The Post questioned the two over whether the current climate of antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment created a particular need for the new movement.

"There is no question that we are needed now, more than ever," Rabbi Baginsky told the Post. "Congregations need movement in order not to feel isolated, not feel alone."

The two also spoke of the need for a pluralistic Jewish voice, representative of the community's diversity.

"We don't always shine a light on the extraordinary diversity of the Jewish community in the UK," Rabbi Levy said. "What is important is that people can see themselves in the Jewish institutions of this country, and that their voices are amplified."

Regarding antisemitism, Rabbi Baginsky explained to the Post that "antisemitism is not new in the UK," but that it is currently profoundly felt by students on campus. "It is a priority for us as a movement to support students, [and] our movements coming together allows us to resource our campuses better, help our students better," she added.

For Rabbi Levy, it is important to "speak about our Jewish life more positively" instead of focusing on the experiences of antisemitism. "The experience of being Jewish in the UK is a rich and positive one," he said, adding that he has had the "privilege" of visiting communities and seeing just "how committed they are to Progressive Judaism and living a Jewish life."

He advocated for viewing British Jewishness less through the "lens of antisemitism," and instead reframing it as something that provides "rich meaning to our lives."

There is often the belief from more Orthodox Jewish spaces that Progressive Jewish movements are less sustainable, partly due to marriage with non-Jews and thus the potential for non-Jewish children according to Halakha. In his 1994 book, 'Will we have Jewish Grandchild?', the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks said that the Jewish people, having survived millennia of threats, are now threatened by intermarriage and assimilation.

However, Rabbi Levy said that such ideas are not reflective of the reality of Progressive Judaism, which is "not new, and has been around for as long as Orthodox Judaism has been around."

"Since the Enlightenment, there have been different ways of living Jewishly; it is not a new dilemma. Through those last three centuries, Progressive Judaism has grown, and has not seen that decline that people have predicted."

He told the Post that the movement, in his view, is a "strong and attractive answer to the question: how do we live rich Jewish lives in modernity?"

He also pointed out that "dual-heritage households are not a by-product of Progressive Judaism," and will happen anyway. Rather, the movement provides an equal home to these households as any.

"If we are going to have Jewish grandchildren, Progressive Judaism is essential to that," said Rabbi Baginsky. "The wider Jewish world should be wishing us every success."

What is Progressive Judaism?

According to the newly formed body, Progressive Judaism centers on the importance of values and ethics as defining behaviour. It views Jewish texts as the divinely inspired work of humans, and not as the literal word of God.

It is also highly focused on equality and diversity, with egalitarian services only (no separation of genders). The Progressive clergy is 50% women and 20% LGBTQI+.

Progressive Judaism also welcomes mixed-faith families, dual-heritage wedding blessings and same-sex marriage. It also does not define Jewishness by maternal inheritance, and, in contrast to Orthodox Judaism, sees patrilineal Jews as equally Jewish.

Language fosters inclusivity

Additionally, it places importance on the language used to refer to Jews as a way of fostering inclusivity. Reform Rabbi Colin Eimer wrote separately that ‘convert’ has now been replaced by ‘Jew by choice’; not ‘mixed marriage’ or ‘marrying out’ but simply ‘Jewish marriage.’"

"Our understanding of what we mean by ‘Jewish’ has changed, resetting the boundaries of who is ‘in’ and who is ‘out.’ We have shown the Jewish – but also the non-Jewish – world that there is not just one way to be Jewish."

Liberal Judaism Chair Karen Newman said: “Our new Progressive Judaism, just like the two movements which have come together to create it, will manifest from day one its commitment to a Judaism that is non-dogmatic, inclusive, and celebrates diversity in policy, prayer, and practice.”

Phil Rosenberg, the Director of the Board of Deputies of British Jews congratulated Progressive Judaism on "its historic unification" and expressed excitement at "continuing our valued work with the new movement and its communities."

The Jewish Leadership Council said it looked forward to strengthening its relationship with Progressive Judaism as it moves into "this exciting new chapter."

Rabbi Jonathan Romain commented on how the two were "initially very different" but today both "share common values and practices, mixing tradition and change, marrying the best of the past with the realities of modernity."

Rabbi Mark Goldsmith of Edgware and Hendon Reform Synagogue told Liberal Judaism’s member magazine LJ Today that "both movements now have an established route to equilineality, enabling children of one Jewish parent, irrespective of gender, to have recognized Jewish status."

"In regard to practice, Reform Judaism has become more flexible in its interpretation and Liberal Judaism more enthusiastic in its response to tradition."

It will now take around six months to legally form the Movement for Progressive Judaism, with a celebratory launch later in the year.