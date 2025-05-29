'Go be our beacons, go be our hope': Rachel Goldberg-Polin gives commencement at Yeshiva U

Rachel Goldberg Polin, the mother of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, the Israeli American hostage murdered in Hamas captivity last year, gave a commencement address for more than 5,000 students, faculty, alumni, and families at Yeshiva University last Thursday.

President Berman of Yeshiva University introduced Polin by saying, "Rachel, you are a beacon of courage, hope, and brightness in Israel and around the world. Your powerful presence has defended us as a people." He continued by noting her influence on global leaders by virtue of her "true compassion."

Polin became emotional during the commencement as she said, "Thank you for being with us and all the hostage families from day one."

She said that their support was crucial, noting, "Your pain is my pain, your son is my mother's son, and so your son is my brother."

Speaking to students, she said, "You administered spiritual CPR on us and all the hostage families...You keep showing up." She continued: "You keep doing."

אין מנהיגות בעולם כמו של רייצל גולדברג. pic.twitter.com/92FXZ3NGAN — yayafink (יאיא פינק) (@yayafink) May 28, 2025

'Be our beacons, go be our hope'

"We are what we do," Polin stated. "So go do! You shining lights of wonder", she continued.

"Go be our beacons, go be our hope. There is a whole world out there awaiting your arrival," Polin stated.

Rachel Goldberg Polin is not a professional diplomat, but she has emerged as one of the most prominent international advocates for the hostages still held in Gaza.