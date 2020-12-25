Austrian siblings take first place in 'My Jewish Story' competition

Moriya and Benyamin Witt of Austria won the "My Jewish Story" Competition. The competition was held by Beit Hatfutsot, Musica and Bnei Akiva Worldwide. A few weeks ago, when coronavirus hit hard, the organizations behind the competition wanted to use digital platforms to exchange stories between Jewish youth around the world during the coronavirus era, and in general. The idea was that it was precisesly through cyberspace that sharing becomes easier. The prize for the 1st place winner was a flight to Israel. For several weeks, dozens of videos that were about one minute long were sent from all over the world. In recent days, a joint committee of the three initiating organizations sat down and selected the winning video.First place went to Moriya and Benyamin Witt, who shared how they decided to be more connected to Judaism, despite the difficulties that come with living in a small town in Austria. In the video they sent, they recorded antisemitic calls they received in the dead of night, stone throwing, and more. Despite the challenges, the two planned meetings for Jews in the area, organized Shabbat and candle lighting, and even became instructors in the global Bnei Akiva movement in order to spread Judaism instead of hiding it. "The siblings taught us a lesson in determination, uprightness and love through the video. Despite distance from the Jewish community, enduring antisemitic chants and even stone-throwing in Austria, they chose to be proud Jews," said Bnei Akiva Secretary General Roi Abacis. "Two young people decided that none of the challenges would prevent them from becoming proud and caring Jews. We are proud and excited that they are our instructors." Sasha Rafkin came in second place, and Dalya Sarah came in third place.
Watch the video that came in first place below.