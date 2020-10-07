Beirut’s last synagogue at risk after severe damages following port blast

DUBAI - Beirut’s last remaining synagogue is desperately in need of over $500,000 in funding to help repair the damage inflicted by the recent blast in the city which has caused devastation across Beirut.Amidst the latest episode to devastate the war-torn city on August 4, much of the once spectacular synagogue’s ceiling collapsed in the blast. All the window and door frames were shattered and the Star of David also crashed to the ground. In a double tragedy, it was just a few years since the Maghen Abraham synagogue, a mile away from the devastated port, was restored. Having been badly damaged during the civil war, and reopened in 2014 to a grand welcome, it was attended by dignitaries from across the city’s diverse religious population. However, it has never since held services.More than a place of worship, it is the final memory of a once-thriving community, which at its peak, during the 1950s, was around 15,000-strong. Now, the city’s less than 30 Jews pray at home, many of whom have now changed their names and keep their religious identity secret, in a world which is no longer, what it once was.Franco-Lebanese Christian historian, and author of the recently published, The Jews of Lebanon, Nagi Zeidan, has been at the heart of the dying community, researching his latest book, for 25 years. “The community badly needs support with the repairs,” he explains.The synagogue has been a pivotal part of the community for decades, a meeting point for all the Jews of Lebanon since its inauguration in August 1926, for politics and religion alike. It was donated by Moshe Sasson, a Syrian Jew living in India at the time. It was renowned as the country’s most beautiful synagogue, designed in a classically Arab style, with its grand chandeliers, marble interiors, colourful details and ornate covings. “Even the Jews of Sidon who had a synagogue of their own, preferred to marry at Maghen Abraham,” says Zeidan. “It is a place full of beautiful memories which will forever remain in the minds of Lebanese Jews and non-Jews alike.”Its preservation is critical to the history of Jews in the city, whose presence in Beirut dates back to 1800 when the Levy family settled from Baghdad. Nationally, however, Jewish history dates back over 3,000 years, one of the region's oldest Jewish communities, dating back to settlement in Sidon. "This synagogue is the only building that demonstrates the presence of the oldest Jewish community in Lebanon among the 17 other religious communities," says Zeidan. There has not been a rabbi at the synagogue since 1985 and the city's last surviving Jews pray at home. During the 1950s and 1960s, there were 18 synagogues around the country, and Lebanon was the only Arab nation after the creation of the state of Israel, to see its Jewish population grow. It was only after the devastating 1967 Yom Kippur War, that they began to leave, and rapidly. Moshe Zaafarani grew up in Beirut, and to the community, the synagogue was the core. From charity to education, sports to music, it was the community’s beating heart. He left the city aged just 14, and says even now, it holds a place deep in his heart. “I feel it needs to be preserved,” says Zaafarani, the director of languages at the Israeli Ministry of Education. “I know some people wonder why, when nobody prays there, but I truly hope that one day, Jews can pray there again.” A symbol of the city’s vibrant past, it played host to all major ceremonies, the biggest of the city’s many synagogues, and with an emerging peace across the region since the recent Abraham Accords, he holds hope, that there could still be a place for the synagogue in the region’s Jewish life.“It was very beautiful and when you stepped inside, it felt special,” he recalls. “Even those who attended other synagogues came for these big events like weddings and funerals so it was the one place we all gathered.” Even the likes of the president and prime minister, in addition to other heads of religions would visit the synagogue and offer their respects during holy festivals.Now, Zaafarani hopes that Jews both in Lebanon and abroad, can rally together to support the restoration efforts. “If people want to know more, they can contact the ILAI, the Jewish Lebanese Community in Israel,” he says.Rabbi Elie Abadie, left Beirut aged just 10. Now based in New York, he grew up in the synagogue community, the son of one of the community’s Beth Din, Rabbi Abraham Abadie. He still leads lectures for the small community remotely, as he has been during the high holy days. “It represents history. It has to be saved,” he says. “To not save that synagogue would be to erase over 2,000 years of history of Jews in Lebanon,” though he too, hopes that one day, a community can return to pray there once more, in the wake of the region’s burgeoning peace accords.Jewish history is rapidly being wiped out in the country. In Sidon in southern Lebanon, one synagogue is currently occupied by a Palestinian family of Syrian origin, says historian Zeidan, who has personally visited each landmark around the country in his extensive research. There is also a synagogue in Bhamdoun, all but destroyed, and the same in the town of Aley, where the synagogue was destroyed many years ago.“There is still a synagogue in Tripoli in northern Lebanon, occupied by a fabric dyeing factory,” says Zeidan, while Tripoli's Jewish cemetery has been transformed into a glass factory and gas station. There remains just two Jewish cemeteries now, one in Beirut and the other in Sidon. Zeidan says: “Ninety per cent of the Jewish homes in Sidon have been requisitioned and invaded by Lebanese.”Rabbi Abadie says those responsible for the blast should pay for the damage caused on that tragic day. “Not just the synagogue, but all the buildings damaged that day should be the direct responsibility of those behind the blast.”