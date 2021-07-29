The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Ben & Jerry's founders say they're 'proud' of company's Israel boycott

The company's founders stressed that they are "proud Jews" and that Israel was one of the company's first overseas markets.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 29, 2021 00:56
A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Bennett Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the founders of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, stated that they are "supporters of the State of Israel," but still support the company's decision to boycott Israeli settlements in the West Bank, in an opinion piece in The New York Times on Wednesday.
The two stressed that they are "proud Jews" and that Israel was one of the company's first overseas markets.
"But it’s possible to support Israel and oppose some of its policies, just as we’ve opposed policies of the US government," wrote the founders. "As such, we unequivocally support the decision of the company to end business in the occupied territories, which the international community, including the United Nations, has deemed an illegal occupation."
Cohen and Greenfield added that they no longer have any operational control of the company, but are "proud of its action and believe it is on the right side of history," calling it "especially brave" and "one of the most important decisions the company has made in its 43-year history."
The two explained that not only is the decision not a contradiction nor antisemitic, in their eyes, but that it "can and should be seen as advancing the concepts of justice and human rights, core tenets of Judaism."
The Ben & Jerry's founders pointed to other advocacy efforts the company did in the past, saying in the Times opinion piece that the decision to halt sales in the West Bank was similar.
Cohen and Greenfield stressed that the company drew a contrast between the State of Israel and the settlements in the West Bank, saying that the decision to halt sales is not a boycott of Israel and did not endorse the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.
Despite the fact that the company's statement made a distinction between the State of Israel and West Bank settlements, members of the company's board of directors stated after the announcement that they had wanted to boycott Israel in its entirety, but was stopped from doing so by the ice-cream maker's CEO and the British-based parent company Unilever.
"The statement released by Ben & Jerry's regarding its operation in Israel and the Occupied Palestine Territory does not reflect the position of the Independent Board nor was it approved by the Independent Board," read a statement by Ben & Jerry's Independent Board of Directors.
"Over the years, we’ve also come to believe that there is a spiritual aspect to business, just as there is to the lives of individuals," wrote the two founders in the Times. "As you give, you receive. We hope that for Ben & Jerry’s, that is at the heart of the business. To us, that’s what this decision represents, and that is why we are proud that 43 years after starting an ice cream shop in a dilapidated gas station in Burlington, Vt., our names are still on the package."
Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.


Tags boycott Ben & Jerry's Ice cream
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Roni Daniel: Israel's melting pot personified - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Likud MKs are pawns in Bibi’s game - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Klahr

Israel's government must act to save our children’s education - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Emily Schrader

Iran must be banned from Olympics - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by